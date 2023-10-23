Is it time HR changed its language around job losses and redundancy?

In the current cost-of-living crisis, many businesses are making redundancies and job cuts.

Of course, these are the usual words we all use to refer to the process, and it's been seen everywhere from the huge losses at Wilko, through to more behind-the-scenes issues such as the reported 'kill list' at LinkedIn where employees saw a list of names believed to be those in line for redundancy.

If you work in HR, it's likely you have been part of the redundancy process, whether that's supporting staff, or delivering the news that someone's role is to be made redundant. It's possible, too, of course, that you've been through redundancy yourself.

But while the word redundant is officially linked to the role (eg: This role is being made redundant), it's a quick step for people to say 'I'm being made redundant' or 'I've been made redundant'. See also: 'I've lost my job', 'I'm at risk of being made redundant'.

Essentially, the language we use around redundancy and the word itself becomes personal very quickly - and it might be time we addressed that, not just with mental health in mind, but also the productivity of staff and your own HR team.

Why do we use the word redundant and what does it mean?

The term "redundant" with its origins in late Middle English, initially found use in the field of logic to denote superfluous or unnecessary repetition within a statement or argument. Over time, its scope expanded to encompass various aspects of modern life, including economics and, more pertinently, the realm of human resources and employment. In the context of job cuts and job losses, the use of 'redundant' has evolved to carry profound implications; Essentially, it's a balance between 'work words' and people who are battling the quagmire of emotion that comes as standard with redundancies.

So what else can we say?

Redundancy is 'the' word we use when we talk about job losses. It's our go-to. So is there really no alternative?

One term frequently used when redundancies happen is 'restructuring,' an attempt to reframe the process of downsizing and personnel reduction. When a company is preparing to implement job cuts, it often couches its intentions in the language of restructuring, conveying the notion that the changes are necessary for the long-term health and growth of the organisation. Is this a linguistic tactic, or a kinder way to break the bad news?

Additionally, the phrase 'streamlining operations' is often used to describe a process of optimising efficiency, where the company seeks to eliminate what it deems as redundancies in its workflow. While this approach may indeed be aimed at improving productivity, the language used tends to disregard the human aspect of the workforce, reducing individuals to mere components of a system.

What other words can we use instead of redundant?

In the context of workforce restructuring and job losses, various alternative terms are often employed to describe the state of being surplus to requirements within an organisation. These alternative expressions are frequently used to communicate the concept of job cuts with varying degrees of directness. For example, some common alternatives to the term "redundant" include displaced, dismissed, laid off, terminated, severed, or even unemployed.

These have different connotations, though - for example termination implies the end of employment, usually due to various reasons, including redundancy, performance issues, or policy violations, and may carry legal or contractual implications.

The key here is that it's the role which is redundant, but it always becomes the person, by default, who feels redundant, superfluous, not needed anymore.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't?

The problem with avoiding the word redundancy is it brings ambiguity into the situation. You avoid the word, and you might imply to staff that their job isn't at risk.

In the aftermath of restructuring processes, phrases like 'redeployment' and 'redeployment opportunities' are frequently used to signify the potential for displaced employees to find alternative positions within the organisation. While this can offer a glimmer of hope, the reality often entails intense competition for a limited number of positions, leaving many individuals facing the daunting prospect of unemployment.

Additionally, the use of the term 'redundancy package' aims to soften the impact of job loss by providing financial support and other benefits to those affected. However, such packages can rarely compensate fully for the loss of a stable income and the subsequent financial strain faced by individuals and their families.

Jill Aburrow runs Heartfelt HR and is the author of 'Redundancy with Love'. She advises HR to "be clear about the financial implications and don't make promises that can't be kept'. She adds these three key steps to follow:

1. "Don't make assumptions, so don't assume someone is feeling a particular way about the news - we all react differently and it is not safe to assume someone will feel the way you would feel. So try and keep the language factual and supportive."

2. "Don't try and wrap the news up to make it more palatable. The message can get lost if we go round the houses too much. It is best to be straightforward, honest, and clear. Many managers try to sugar coat the message (kindly meant) and the person who hears it doesn't get an accurate message. The person may be in denial and so may not take in much at all."

3. "The matter needs to be dealt with kindly and with compassion, but that is more about practical help and advice which can be offered, rather than the language the message is given in. It is not helpful to say how awful it all is, or how much you feel sorry for the person on the receiving end. They won't really care how much you sympathise, but they will care about any help you can give. Try to help them see the positive side - redundancy is often a catalyst for better things - a new job, setting up in business, early retirement, a change in direction and learning new skills."

At the end of the day, it's about people - and your job is about people - so it's the feelings around redundancy that need to be managed. Balancing transparency with getting your part of the job done is essential, and there are ways you can approach that which will ease the experience for them and you.