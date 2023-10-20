Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Wagatha Christie | Should it be HR's problem when staff fall out like Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

Should it be HR's problem when staff fall out like Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

Everyone's been there when colleagues fall out. And when it's two colleagues who everyone thought were friends, it can have huge ripple effects on the immediate team, the manager, and of course, HR.

With the so-called Wagatha Christie saga back in the news thanks to a new documentary on Disney+ featuring Coleen Rooney, thoughts might have turned to spats and falling outs in your own teams.

As an HR professional, it's likely you've had complaints from staff citing another member of staff's behaviour as the issue or problem.

And you're not alone. According to WorkNest, feuding and conflicting colleagues account for nearly half (47%) of all grievances raised in the workplace, with 30% of grievances specifically concerning conflicts between an employee and their line manager. In 20% of cases, the employee initiated the grievance, and in 10% of cases, it was the manager who lodged the complaint. 17% of grievances involved conflict between two or more employees.

Feuding colleagues cause nearly HALF of all workplace grievances
Sharon Gibson, Senior HR Consultant at WorkNest, said: “Workplace conflicts are often fuelled by differences in communication styles, broken relationships, backlashes from formal processes and managers not fully understanding the remit of their role."

Whoever the fall out is between, it begs the question: "Should HR have to sort it out?"

He said/she said

Respondents to the survey also said that the ‘he said, she said’ nature of grievances plus ‘prolific grievance raisers’ are repeat challenges with 13% of companies dealing with repeat grievances from the same person. And here often lies the crux of the matter - it can be that something which was said to someone is used in a grievance. One person might remember it one way, while the other has a different recollection.

There is also a huge emotional element to disputes - some people might come to HR to report a grievance because of something that happens in the heat of the moment, or that has triggered them in a particular way. For example if a colleague says or does something that reminds them of a negative experience with a previous boss, colleague or company.

You might end up feeling a bit like a parent with children coming to 'tell tales' to you - or end up feeling like the judge in a trial.

So what's the solution?

You can't ignore it when someone brings a grievance to your door (or email, teams, or slack). This is about treating each case on its own merits. On trying to keep emotion out of the serious discussions. And perhaps above all, encouraging staff to come to you first rather than go straight to social media if they have a problem with another member of the team.

Already have an account?