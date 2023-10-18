Trans employee wins £25k after managers 'deadnamed' her for two years

A trans employee has won over £25,000 in a first of its kind sex discrimination case after claiming her employer was ‘deadnaming’ her when they failed to change her identity on its online systems.

The employer, Kingston Council, was taken to an employment tribunal for taking two years to change the details of a trans staff member on their staff directory, door pass and pension records after she had transitioned.

Additionally, the unnamed employee – referred to only as Miss AB – told the tribunal that her work locker had a note on it with her former name crossed out and her new name written on it. It also took her two years to get a new door pass which enabled access into the office, and a new vehicle pass, and she would often endure misgendering and deadnaming when forced to call relevant third parties to amend the issue.

As a result, Kingston Council has been accused of ‘deadnaming’ the employee, meaning to address a trans or non-binary person with their former name or incorrect pronouns.

The tribunal heard the employee worked for the South London council on transport projects, and told her employer that she was planning on transitioning eight months before she did in July 2020.

However, the council failed to make necessary arrangements to support the worker and neglected its duty of care for her, the tribunal heard.

Managers at the council also reportedly accused the worker of throwing a ‘hissing fit’ when she disagreed with plans around street lighting because she felt it was unsafe, this resulted in emails being sent about her containing ‘derogatory’ and ‘very unprofessional’ language.

Following this, the employee was told she couldn’t have direct contact with councillors and needed to check with her manager before sending emails. This made her write to her manager saying she felt that since her transition she had been “singled out on a witch hunt” and that she refused to “be bullied and treated in a demeaning manner.”

The employee’s managers refused to take her complaints seriously, instead asking her to apologise for accusing management of defamatory allegations.

Following this, ‘Miss AB’ went on sick leave citing ‘huge stress and trauma’ because of bullying as the reason why.

The employee was awarded £25,423 in compensation, the majority of this sum (£21,000) was awarded for injury to feelings.

Deadnaming

A representative from Kingston Council’s HR department told the tribunal it had “learned a lesson” about what deadnaming is and how to deal with it in the future.

“In future there would be a conversation with the individual offering a choice of new accounts being opened or having existing accounts amended,” she told the tribunal.

Looking for more

While the tribunal’s judge also outlined how the case emphasises the need for employers to have adequate practices if a staff member is transitioning, saying: “We find its policies and practices at the time of (Miss AB) transitioning to have been woefully inadequate with both a failure to provide guidance to staff undergoing transition and to team managers.

“We understand why (Miss AB) felt badly let down by her employer. She was left to navigate a complex set of (council) systems with no support or even signposting from HR as to how to do this."

For many transgender people, a name change can be a significant and affirming aspect of their transition. Employers must educate themselves around the experiences of those in the trans community. And if there is a member of staff transitioning, do everything they can to support this employee. This includes promptly changing their data to include the correct name.