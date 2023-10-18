Oscars diversity chief pushed out by micro-aggressions - a common tightrope for many HR leaders

The former diversity chief for the body which hosts the Oscars has spoken out about the numerous challenges she faced, including regular “micro-aggressions” during her stint at the organisation.

In a recent op-ed published in the LA Times, Jeanell English shared her experiences as Executive Vice President of Impact and Inclusion at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences - better known simply as ‘The Academy’.

In the feature, English spoke about dealing with an overwhelming sense of apprehension while undertaking the task of fostering "a more just awards process and organisational culture.”

She also revealed she had been "the recipient of a steady flux of micro- and macro-aggressions" during her time as EVP.

English stepped down from her role in June 2023, less than a year after her appointment in July 2022, where she was entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the issue of underrepresentation within the film industry.

"I found myself caught in the crossfire between the communities I was advocating for and those I was urging to champion change. Fear was palpable on both sides, making it difficult for those who are underrepresented within the industry to have faith in my genuine intentions," she explained.

"There were individuals in positions of influence who were apprehensive about change, anxious about losing their status, fearful of financial repercussions... and the looming spectre of being 'cancelled.'"

"Indeed, fear created an impassable barrier," English emphasised, which “obstructed efforts at collaboration and innovative thinking, significantly impeding progress not just within the academy but across the entire industry.

She added: "As a result, I found myself subjected to an unending stream of both subtle and overt hostilities.

"I had learned to expect and endure frequent challenges, both in public and private forums. The pressure to maintain composure and eloquence while mentoring, advising, and addressing the concerns of colleagues from marginalised communities, all while dealing with my own personal battles, was immense.”

The impact of micro-aggressions in the workplace

In the complex landscape of modern workplaces, the discussion surrounding micro-aggressions is both heated and nuanced.

On one hand, critics argue that the concept of micro-aggressions is a symptom of an overly-politically correct society, while proponents emphasise the harmful impact these subtle, often unintentional slights have on marginalised individuals.

As with many contentious topics, it's important to consider both sides of the argument to create a comprehensive understanding of the issue.

Critics argue that the term 'micro-aggression' has been stretched to cover a broad range of behaviours, making it difficult for well-intentioned employees to navigate the fine line between genuine miscommunication and harmful intent.

Some worry that an overly cautious environment could stifle open and honest communication in the workplace.

They argue that in an atmosphere where every word is scrutinised, employees might become hesitant to engage in constructive debate, hindering creativity and the free exchange of ideas.

However, proponents of addressing microaggressions point out that while some situations may indeed be misinterpreted, it is essential to recognise that many employees endure systemic and subtle biases regularly.

Micro-aggressions, even unintentional ones, can erode an individual's self-esteem and sense of belonging in the workplace.

They can contribute to imposter syndrome and lead to decreased productivity and higher turnover rates among marginalised groups. Furthermore, failing to address these issues can harm an organisation's reputation and bottom line.

The responsibility for addressing micro-aggressions lies with line managers, who must balance fostering an open, inclusive atmosphere with maintaining a productive workplace.

They can start by acknowledging that micro-aggressions exist and that they can be harmful, regardless of intent. Training programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion should be readily available for all employees.

This will help educate the workforce about potential biases and microaggressions, enabling a more empathetic and aware environment.

Additionally, managers should encourage open dialogue while also setting clear expectations for respectful communication.

Creating a culture where employees feel comfortable discussing concerns about potential microaggressions is vital. However, these conversations should be approached with care and a focus on education rather than blame.

Managers must also lead by example. They should model inclusive behaviours and intervene when they witness microaggressions, addressing the issue calmly and privately. This not only signals the organisation's commitment to addressing microaggressions but also demonstrates that they are not acceptable in the workplace.

In conclusion, the impact of microaggressions in the workplace is a multifaceted issue. While some argue that the concept can be overused and may inhibit open communication, it's crucial to recognise the real harm these behaviours can cause, particularly to marginalised groups.

Line managers play a pivotal role in creating an environment that strikes a balance between free expression and respectful communication.

Training, open dialogue, and leading by example are crucial steps for addressing microaggressions effectively and ensuring a more inclusive and productive workplace. Ultimately, it's a matter of fostering a culture that values diversity and strives for continuous improvement.

Note: Some quotes from the LA Times article have been amended to British English in this article