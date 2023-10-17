Mystery doc shows list of LinkedIn staff facing redundancy, days before HR announcement

Hundreds of LinkedIn employees found their names on a mystery document days before being told they were out of a job, according to reports.

More than 600 employees at the social network were made redundant this week, with the cuts comprising roles across engineering, product, talent and finance teams.

And it later transpired that a ‘kill list’ containing the names of those set to be let go was accidentally made available for all to see, before an official announcement was made.

According to Business Insider, a LinkedIn worker took to a jobs platform called Blind (think similar to Glassdoor) to reveal that a document titled “OctoberUpdate” had become available for all employees to view.

The user wrote: “LinkedIn is laying off 508 in engineering tomorrow (118 engineering managers). The kill list was leaked accidentally.”

They later updated the post to confirm that those named on the list had since been let go, commenting: “email has been sent by Eng SVP. 563 roles across R&D.

“137 engineering management roles, 388 IC roles, 38 product roles have been cut”.

Naturally, concerns immediately began to grow once staff caught wind of the document.

A LinkedIn employee told Business Insider that many people on the list subsequently were told by management that they were being let go.

A spokesperson for the social network said the company was "committed to ensuring all impacted employees are treated with care and respect".

LinkedIn later confirmed the job cuts in an official statement, saying: “Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business. The changes we shared with our team today will result in a reduction of approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams.

“While we are adapting our organisational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers.

“We are committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect.”