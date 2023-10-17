Madonna shows HR why it's imperative not to ignore 'older' workers

One of the key elements of Madonna's career has been her ability to reinvent herself and remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

She has consistently pushed boundaries and challenged societal norms, using her platform to advocate for various social causes while also embracing her sexuality and individuality.

And never more so than right now as she's performing at the O2 for her Celebration Tour. She's still pushing boundaries of performance and dancing in a way that would put a 40-something like myself to shame. And for HR, she's a shining example of why you simply can't ignore the 'older' generation of workers, either in your company and teams, or in the recruitment process.

While, of course, Madonna's fitness and physicality is most likely supported by trainers, nutritionists and a whole host of support staff, it's not just about the physcial.

It's about attitude - and about the ways staff in their 40s, 50s, and 60s (Madonna is 65) can thrive and flourish when they're given the right support and plaftorm to showcase their skills and their wealth of experience and learning.

Furthermore, Madonna has consistently challenged societal perceptions of aging, promoting a message of empowerment and self-expression for individuals of all ages. Through her music, activism, and public persona, she has encouraged her fans to embrace their individuality and reject age-related stereotypes, inspiring a sense of confidence and self-assurance.

In essence, Madonna's career has been characterized by her resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to self-expression. By continually defying age-related expectations, she has established herself as a trailblazer in the music industry and a symbol of empowerment for individuals of all ages.

The thing with an age-balanced workforce is it's a win-win. Ken Glynn, of online mentoring platform Career Navigator, told HR Grapevine: “We're now in the age of 'returnerships' and 'career encores', where older people are either getting back into the workplace, or continuing to work beyond retirement. In the case of 'returnerships', 'older people' would be the over 50s but of course, age is only a number! When it comes to the workplace, whether returning after an extended period of leave or even the often-daunting prospect of retirement, the so-called ‘older staff’ still have much to give. They have extensive knowledge, contacts and expertise that can be passed on to those starting their career journeys. They can tell you about the industry red tape or company procedures. And on the flip side, the team's younger members have the chance to be 'reverse mentors' - helping the older team members to understand the digital world and other aspects of the modern workplace - which in turn can impact their own career progression.”

Ageism in the workplace can be quite easy to spot - and we can do it ourselves, too. THinking someone is older so therefore they might be less physcially capable, or, of course, the swathes of women who are leaving work in their 40s and 50s because of the pressures of menopause on their mental health and work schedules.

Mindset mentor and retirement consultant George Jerjan added when I spoke to him: "Recruiting and more importantly, retaining ‘older’ workers is, most definitely, the future. The tide is now turning in their favour with the realisation that older workers have a critical role to play in addressing talent shortages. Recruiting and retaining older staff is a win-win. Employers have a knowledgeable, experienced, and flexible pool of workers - many of them working that job because they want to, not because they have to. And having a mix of ages within the working environment has been seen to have many benefits too. Older workers returning to - or never leaving - the workplace or moving to another profession or industry, understand that staying in employment is about much more than money. People who choose to work longer retain their identity, sense of purpose, and social connections – the first casualties of retirement – and in doing so, maintain and even improve their physical and mental health for much longer than those who don’t."

So whether they're on stage at the O2, or in your accounts, sales or customer services department - or your CEO - let's all be a bit more Madonna and see what working with the 'older' demographic can bring to the company and your teams.