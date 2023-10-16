The 6 most important lessons from the hit show for HR professionals

The Great British Bake Off first aired in 2010 - and now, 13 years and several presenters later (not to mention a channel change), it's still going strong.

The blend of baking, friendship, competition and humour all come together to create a show that's hugely popular - but pastries and bread aside, actually impart some valuable HR lessons.

This week the show airs on Wednesday 18th October rather than the usual Tuesday - which gives you extra time to check through this list and see what might need some of your attention!

Innuendo exists in the workplace - but it does have limits

Bake Off is well known for its innuendo and tongue-in-cheek humour. From 'soggy bottoms' to the more recent jokes about a cake shaped like a Beaver. There will likely be people who are more innuendo driven than others in a workplace - as an HR professional, it's key that you are aware of the moments when innuendo might turn into something less 'fun' and more serious. That might be exclusionary language, or an over-egging of use of a word (pun intended), and it might fall to you to assist with complaints about workplace language including innuendo.

Workplaces are about daptability and resilience

The show's unpredictable challenges test contestants' ability to adapt and recover from setbacks - whether that's a cake collapsing, coming bottom in the technical challenge or, of course, being the baker to be sent home. HR can promote resilience among employees, encouraging them to embrace change and remain productive even in challenging situations - there will those who are left behind who need cheerleading and reassuring as well as making sure team leaders are able to deliver the news when it's bad.

Read more from us

The importance of teamwork

They might be in competing with each other, but you'll often see bakers offering to help each other, especially when things get tough. they also console each other and, while they're all wanting to win, they are a team, too. Contestants often rely on one another for support, advice, and assistance during challenges. When conflicts arise in the baking tent, contestants often resolve them through effective communication and collaboration. HR can use such instances to highlight the importance of addressing conflicts constructively and encourage collaboration as a means to resolve differences and foster a harmonious work environment.

Staff come and go - it's about the team as a whole

Bake off has seen several presenters at the helm - firstly Mel and Sue, who left when the show transferred to Channel 4. Then Sandi Toksvig, Matt Lucas, and now Alison Hammond have all worked alongside Noel Fielding. As an HR professional, you know staff at all levels will onboard and leave - but the key is about making sure they team stays cohesive even when someone has decided to move on. There may be some bad feeling - or of course rumours about why they've decided to leave. It's part of your role to navigate the team's reaction and make sure the main goals stay in focus for those who are still working for the company.

Remote work is great, but in-person collaboration is also important

The first series of Bake Off wasn't in a tent - it saw bakers travel the country doing their bakes, before a grand finale in London. Now, of course, there's The Tent, and this shows how remote work and place of work can help team building. Of course, when everyone works remotely, there is a need for communication and collaboration even if that's via Teams or Slack. But when everyone comes together in one place, even if that's only once a week or once a month, they can make sure they have in-person conversations. Have a think about what might work better for you as an HR professional if you did it during that 'together time'.

People thrive on praise and reward

This is all about that Hollywood Handshake. It's clear to see the thrill that bakers get from that accolade and it's no different with staff and teams. Praise and reward are a big deal for many - not so much in a competititve way but in a rewarding way. Singling out one person for praise needs to be backed up with details, though. Just like when Paul gives those handshakes, he says why he's decided to do so. It's also worth noting here that feedback is cruicial whether that's positive or more constructive when you need to encourage change in behaviour. Contestants receive constructive criticism from the judges, enabling them to improve their baking skills. Similarly, HR can promote a culture of continuous feedback, providing employees with constructive criticism to help them grow and develop in their roles.