£1m payout for asthmatic lawyer sacked after taking time off sick and asking to WFH

£1m payout for asthmatic lawyer sacked after taking time off sick and asking to WFH

An asthmatic lawyer, who was sacked after taking time off sick and asking to work from home, has been awarded more than £1.1 million by an employment judge.

Gulnaz Raja had previously won a disability discrimination claim against her former employer, Starling Bank, and has now been awarded the seven-figure sum.

An employment tribunal held last year heard Raja’s career was “thrown severely off course” after she was sacked by boss Matt Newman - a proponent of staff working long hours in the office.

But rather than taking part in this culture of long hours, Raja would reportedly leave work at the time stated in her contract, and arrive five minutes before board meetings. By comparison, her boss Newman would arrive 45 minutes before meetings would start.

However, this didn’t mean Raja was putting in less time by any means - the employment appeal panel had previously heard how even though Raja “was not able to stay in the office beyond her contracted hours”, she would still log on and work later in the evening after getting home.

UK has highest rates of remote work in Europe, sparking anger from MPs

'An indulgence' | UK has highest rates of remote work in Europe, sparking anger from MPs

She even worked on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite having barely recovered from the flu days earlier, it was reported.

Nevertheless, Newman became impatient with Raja when she later fell ill, took time off and started to ask to work from home, the tribunal heard. 

Raja, who suffers from asthma, told the tribunal she had developed a cough due to the air conditioning in the office, and had asked to move to a different desk that was further away from the AC vents.

The panel said Starling had failed to respond to messages about Raja’s health, and that there was an apparent intention to discourage time off for ill health and working from home.

The tribunal heard that in the New Year, Raja informed Newman of two appointments she needed to attend relating to her asthma, but she received no reply.

The tribunal also heard Newman later refused Raja’s request to work from home, saying there was a “team culture” of office working at Starling Bank.

Raja's other claims for unfair dismissal and victimisation were rejected by the tribunal.

Newman later sacked her after concluding she was “not a Starling person”.

Newman had told a previous hearing that Raja showed a “lack of ownership” and that she “did not perform to the level I expected or seem to be grabbing hold of the role and making it her own”.

He felt she showed “no interest and aptitude” in certain responsibilities.

Employment Judge Natasha Joffe previously said: “We considered that there was good evidence that [Newman] valued employees working long hours in the office.

“He was critical of the claimant for leaving work at the end of her contracted hours. 

“That attitude seemed to us in these circumstances to align with an attitude of impatience with ill health absence.

“It appeared to us that the ill health absence and requests to work from home were part of a picture which included Miss Raja working her contractual hours and no more in the office and also a handful of work issues which together led [Newman] to decide she was ‘not a Starling person’.”

Starling has now been ordered to pay Raja a total of £1.145 million - comprising a mixture of lost earnings, and injury to feelings, as well as an additional sum to cover the amount of tax Raja would pay in tax.

