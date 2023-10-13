34% of employees avoid work socials because of alcohol - is there an alternative?

Sober October is in full swing and Christmas party season is almost upon us.

Whether it’s a Halloween themed party, quarterly meet-up, or you’re being extra prepared for a Christmas do, as an HR practitioner, making sure work parties are fun and inclusive can be a challenge.

Yet, 34% of UK employees avoid work socials because they know alcohol is going to be there, new research from Easy Offices suggests.

Despite a significant number of workers avoiding work events with alcohol there, 84% of socials currently involve alcohol, and 43% of UK workers say they feel pressure to drink at work socials.

As a result, employers need to take these different attitudes towards drinking into account, and create events that are inclusive, to build cohesion within a team amongst everyone, and not only a select few.

Making parties inclusive

A good sign of a company’s inclusivity is what their work parties look like. Too often, employers assume that free booze is what every staff member wants to let their hair down and socialise with their colleagues.

But increasingly, staff are realising this can often lead to ‘beer fear’ the next day and the horror of accidentally embarrassing themselves.

Centering your parties around alcohol consumption can be problematic for a number of reasons. Employees from cultures where they don’t drink are automatically isolated, and staff who do drink but don’t always want to be forced to feel pressured to, as if they don’t, they will be excluded. This exclusion has the potential of leading to the formation of manager ‘favourites’ or cliques, which can be bad for company culture, and the overall cohesion of staff.

Moreover, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) urged UK companies to cut down on alcohol served at work events earlier this year, after a survey shed light on the link between alcohol consumption and harassment or inappropriate behaviour cases – 29% of managers said they had witnessed inappropriate behaviour at work events.

To make work socials more inclusive, employers can provide staff with alternative activities to drinking, or provide a mix of non-alcohol related activities – such as games parties, karaoke, axe throwing, or escape rooms – and a separate activity where booze is served. There isn't a clear solution necessarily, as banning alcohol all together probably isn't a good move either – so, having activities where the serving of alcohol isn't the main focus is a start.