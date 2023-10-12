Royal Mail worker dismissal sheds light on performance management

A Royal Mail delivery person has been dismissed after it was revealed they were binning dozens of letters whilst on the job.

The undelivered post was found by a resident in the town of Gourock in Scotland, and the resident immediately contacted Royal Mail.

The person who discovered the post told The Telegraph: "By chance, we happened to notice a bundle of mail, still held together by a rubber band used by Royal Mail, inside a public bin on the pavement.

"There could be important letters in there, including bills. My concern is that dumping the mail, our mail, in a bin, might be considered acceptable practice within Royal Mail.”

Looking for more

Unsurprisingly, the postal employee has been suspended for not carrying out his job properly and a probe has been launched by Royal Mail.

A spokesperson from Royal Mail said: "An employee has been suspended as a precautionary measure while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"The recovered mail was delivered as addressed by Monday 2 October."

Employee performance management

Clearly, employees not performing their job effectively has an impact on both internal operations and a customer’s experience.

Ensuring your staff are doing their job effectively is no easy feat. It’s a constant challenge for employers to effectively measure staff performance. Much like Royal Mail, employers can’t always know if their staff are working effectively and efficiently, this has been more challenging for companies with remote work practices.

Despite research indicating that employers are increasingly prioritising soft skills in their hiring process, continued economic strain is forcing businesses to place an emphasis on output and productivity above everything else.

On the CIPD website, the organisation outlines what HR practitioners should view performance management as a continued cycle: “There’s no single best approach to performance management, but because it integrates various management activities, an overarching structure or framework for performance management is helpful.

“Employers should develop practices that are relevant to their specific context – including strategic and operational priorities and how an organisation is set up. There should also be flexibility within the system so that teams or functions can manage performance in a way that is relevant for their roles.

“Performance management should be a continuous cycle, not an isolated event. Employee objectives should be reviewed and amended in line with changing organisational priorities, and feedback and reviewing performance should be regular occurrences.”