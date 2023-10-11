Why are some bosses insistent on staff wearing make up?

Are you the kind of person who likes to wear make up to work? It might be you're the kind of person who can't imagine going on a zoom call, or attending a meeting, without make up on.

Or at the other end of the scale, you might be the kind of person who doesn't even own any make up and doesn't even consider wearing it to work in any capacity.

In the middle ground there are those who, like me, wear make up some days, and not others. Who wear make up to an event, or on a whim. Women who wear a differing level of make up - perhaps pencilling in their eyebrows one day, wearing foundation and eyeshadow the next, lipstick if you're off to a conference.

The times I choose to wear make up - and the kind of make up I wear - depends hugely on a number of factors. It might be that I am going to a work event, or a conference - then I will choose to wear some make up. It might be I've found more time in the morning thanks to not pressing snooze and I use that time to dabble in some make up.

Read more from us

However, I am more than happy to leave the house with no make up on, and put some on during the journey, or when I reach the destination. I am happy to appear on Zoom and teams make-up free.

In short, I exercise my right to choose when and where I wear make up. But it's not the norm for every woman to be able to do so.

For example, a recent tribunal found in favour of an employee who had been told to wear make up. Jahnayde Henry, a 24-year-old former waitress at the Soho, London restaurant Tattu, sued the restaurant after her manager demanded she wear make up in her following shift, making her feel “undermined”.

Conversely, another worker, who took to TikTok wearing different coloured wigs, was told by her new boss that her pink hair was not appropriate for her front-of-house role in the hospitality sector. Emily Benschoter told Newsweek: “It’s dehumanising that I can’t be accepted at face value because my hair is a non-traditional colour. It’s so superficial that my hair colour is an obstacle.”

Make up at work wasn't always the norm

For some women, wearing make up might be an issue because of their skin - for example, if it's sensitive. What if we don't have time to apply make up? But all this is a mute point - it shouldn't be about women having to justify whether they want to wear it or not. And it's funny to think that, actually, make up wasn't always the norm for women.

Make up dates back to ancient civilisations, where both men and women used cosmetics for various purposes. In Egypt, Mesopotamia, and ancient China, makeup was often associated with social status and used for religious and cultural rituals.

Fast forward to Victorian times, and makeup was seen as somewhat taboo, and natural beauty was encouraged in the workplace. In the early 20th century, makeup started becoming more acceptable in the workplace. Women often wore subtle makeup to appear refined and polished, reflecting social norms of the time.

Then came the 80s - full on make up (as well as those power suits and shoulder pads, huge hair and neon). The 1990s saw a return to a more natural look, often referred to as "less is more." Neutral makeup was favored in professional settings.

The point here is that wearing make up at work, or to your job, has never been a clear cut thing. It's been a process that has evolved over time, somehow to a point where it's expected in many workplaces that women will wear make up.

Here's a question for you - As a boss, if you're demanding that women wear make up, is there also a case for saying that they should be able to expense their make up? If you want staff to wear lipstick, but they don't normally, is that an expensable thing?

It's not just a female thing

Airlines such as Qantas and Virgin are leading the way with gender-neutral and inclusive dress codes. Virgin notably runs a TV advert with a male member of cabin crew wearing bright glitterly make up. The message here is that men can do so - and that shifts us not from 'should women be told to or have to wear make up' but 'should employees have to?'

After all there may be men who want to - or those who are trans or identify as a different gender. Saying women have to wear make up, in particular, feels even more archaic in this context.

And so to you - the person in HR who might be having to deal with people saing they expect staff to wear make up, or someone who has raised a complaint about being told to do so. Having a dress code policy is often a good place to start, but it's about choice.

And remember, you have your own personal choice there, too. Just because you are the 'people person' doesn't mean you have to wear make up if you don't want to.