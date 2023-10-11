Bullied scientist awarded £60k after being given offensive nickname by colleagues

An NHS scientist has been awarded almost £60,000 after her colleagues gave her an offensive nickname on a work spreadsheet.

An employment tribunal heard Ubah Jama was dubbed ‘paininarse’ on an internal spreadsheet which was accessible across two hospitals.

The hearing found that when the senior biochemist, who’d worked at Queen’s Hospital in Romford since 2019, complained about the offensive nickname, her boss failed to take action to remove it.

Jama, who is of Somali origin, claimed that this was just the latest of several acts of racial discrimination that had occurred over a two-year period at Barking Havering & Redbridge University Hospital NHS Trust in London.

The employment tribunal determined she had been "marginalised and excluded because of her race", awarding her £58,632 in compensation for the "public humiliation".

The employment judge heard details of several incidents in which Jama alleged to have been treated inappproiparely. One such incident occurred in February 2020, when a colleague reportedly threw a plastic test tube at a bench Jama sat sitting at, alongside two Black colleagues.

The perpetrator had been frustrated at the lack of help she was getting from colleagues in the lab, the tribunal heard.

The tribunal heard that in January 2021, Jama checked a work file to find the "paininarse" moniker had replaced her name on a work document.

After complianing to seniors, one of Jama’s colleagues, Claire Beck, took responsibility for the name change, but claimed it had been an IT error, and that the tag had automatically transferred from her home computer.

She claimed it was a "personal in-joke about the performance of the computer", but accepted her decision had been unprofessional.

Beck said she had removed the name from her own copy of the document but had forgotten to remove it from Jama’s. At the tribunal, the panel suggested it had been an intentional decision.

Concluding that Jama was indeed victimised by her colleagues, Employment Judge David Massarella said: "We are satisfied that the original insertion of the term 'paininarse' into the documents was innocent. However, we considered that the position was different in relation to the failure to remove it from [Jama's] documents.

"We have concluded that this crossed the threshold into harassment: it had the effect of creating an offensive, indeed humiliating, environment for [Jama], given these documents were visible to colleagues. There was differential treatment: [Beck] removed the tag from all her own documents but not from [Jama's]. Her apology was half-hearted."

The judge continued: "Beck must have realised it would cause offence, given the history of tensions within the department. We disbelieve her explanation and conclude that she left it in deliberately."

Jama's boss, Iris Valera-Larios, was also found to be at fault for failing to take steps to remove the "paininarse" tag.

The panel suggested Jama's treatment was because she was considered a "troublemaker" by bosses, due to her previous health and safety disclosures, such as the test tube incident. On several occasions, the tribunal said, her boss's behaviour towards had been "materially influenced by race".

Judge Massarella said: "The Trust, through the conduct of [Ms Jama's bosses] created an environment in which [Jama] was increasingly marginalised and excluded because of her race and then penalised for complaining about that treatment."

The panel ruled: "The length of time over which these incidents occurred, and their cumulative effect on Ms Jama brings this within the category of the most serious cases. This was, or more accurately, evolved into a campaign of criticising, sidelining and diminishing Ms Jama over a period of some fourteen months.

"When she turned to senior management for support, she met with further adverse treatment. This insidious campaign was deeply upsetting to Ms Jama: it seriously affected her confidence within the workplace; it undermined her authority within the team; and it deeply affected her ability to trust the organisation in which she was working."