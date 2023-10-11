7 out of 10 workers want to work abroad

More than seven in ten UK employees (72%) say they are planning on working in a different country as a ‘digital nomad’, meaning they can travel freely whilst working remotely, according to new research from the Post Office.

One in three workers said they have already tried 'digital nomadism' and a third say they can work as effectively from a beach as they can from an office.

Amongst the respondents, it was Gen Z and Millennials (83%) who said they would be the most up for trading their current work model for one where they can work abroad, with a lower 56% of Baby Boomers saying they would take the opportunity.

From an employer’s perspective, a third of companies say they allow employees to log on from different countries and nearly three quarters are considering introducing the policy.

Nine in ten respondents said they imagine digital nomadism becoming a key part of the future of work.

Half said they want the opportunity to work abroad remotely to increase their work-life balance and it would give them the opportunity to see the world whilst working.

A third said this model would give them the flexibility to spend time with family and friends.

Interestingly, 12% of UK workers said they have already experienced remote work overseas from when they felt forced to answer work emails or calls whilst on annual leave.

Dodging the cost-of-living crisis

Out of the survey’s 2000 respondents, a third said an incentive to save money by living in a country that’s cheaper was a motivation for wanting to be a digital nomad.

The report explained: “Working remotely from a cheaper country while on a UK salary could be a savvy way of navigating the cost-of-living crisis - although people should consider the tax implications of working abroad.”

“The Post Office urges those jumping on the trend to consider what it entails to avoid any unforeseen issues - do you need a visa, what is your tax liability, is it a favourable time zone, what travel insurance is needed?”

With the cost-of-living crisis putting a strain on the pockets of average Brits, workers recognise they could have a much better standard of living in a different country whilst earning the same amount. As a result, employers must brace themselves from potential demands from staff.