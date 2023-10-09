Supreme Court ruling on holiday pay 'a victory for underpaid workers'

Many UK workers could be entitled to thousands of pounds unfairly taken from their pay following a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

Prior to the decision, made by UK lawmakers last week, workers who consistently received incorrect pay could only make a claim at an employment tribunal for the most recent underpayment. They could also include similar underpayments on previous occasions, but not if there was a gap of three or more months between them.

The ruling means many workers will now be able to challenge ongoing linked underpayments in their wages.

They will be able to do this even if there is a gap of three months or more since the last time this happened, says the workers’ union Unison.

The judgement in Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and another v Agnew and other & UNISON overrules holiday pay case law operating since 2015.

This had prevented tribunals from considering deductions where there had been a gap of three months or more between a series of similar underpayments for an employee.*

The facts of the case focused on holiday pay, where it will be applied most widely. However the ruling affects all other forms of payment too, says UNISON.

The Supreme Court drew attention to the purpose of the provisions for unlawful deductions in protecting workers, some of whom may be vulnerable, from being paid too little for the work they do.

Commenting on the ruling, UNISON head of legal Shantha David said: “UNISON’s intervention has ensured the law has now been corrected.

“The previous interpretation meant workers couldn’t get compensation where a series of similar underpayments had happened three or more months apart.

“The Supreme Court understood here that this could allow some employers to game the system by spacing out holiday payments over more than three months.

“For years, many workers have been denied unfairly the chance to have their legitimate claims heard.

“This judgement ensures they’ll get all the wages they’re rightfully owed.”

Stuart Watkins, Professional Support Lawyer at WorkNest, said: “This case clearly has serious implications for employers in Northern Ireland, with there being potentially tens of thousands of unpaid holiday pay cases awaiting this decision. The judgement provides some clarity regarding various aspects of calculating holiday pay and underpayments.

“The main element being that where underpayments of holiday pay are more than 3 months apart, that won’t necessarily break the chain of underpayments – this means that holiday pay claims will be able to go back further in time, even by years. However, the implications of the case are not quite as far reaching in Great Britain given the 2-year backstop in England, Scotland, and Wales regarding unlawful deduction claims.

“The developments in holiday rights continue. We now await the outcome of the government’s consultations on various holiday related issues to see if there are more changes on the horizon.”