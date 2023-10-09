Mental health is in our daily narrative, but that doesn't mean HR's work is 'done'

Mental Health policies were once seen as a 'should do' not a 'must do'. Now, post-pandemic, it's unusual for a company not to have some level of mental health support, policy or guidance in place.

Job done - right? Erm, not really.

It seems that for many, the policices are gathering dust while employees feel ignored, or worse still, are needing to call in sick or even resign due to mental health challenges.

It's been well reported that sick days are at a ten-year high according to new research by the CIPD. In addicion, MHR Global has found that nearly eight in ten UK employees (79%) do not believe their employer when they discuss or promote the mental health initiatives on offer. The same research revealed a fifth (19%) of the FTSE 100 posted about mental health on their social channels on relevant awareness days, but then did not reference anything to do with mental health at all for the rest of the year. The Mental Health Foundation, which leads World Mental Health Day, also found that 45% of people with feelings of anxiety keep it a secret.

Looking for more

The data shows that whatever companies do have in place isn't working, or isn't right for their staff. And that's a big red flag for anyone in HR.

It seems that, while companies say they offer mental health support, many don't seem to actually offer it. Or, if it is in place, employees are too stressed to find time to access it, or they don't want to be seen to be 'struggling'.

The theme of World Mental Health Day 2023 is 'Mental Health is a universal human right'. So what's stopping staff feeling like they can speak about it, engage with services, and show up to work and be open about their mental health challenges?

It could be anything from a manager they don't feel understands, to lack of information about what the company might offer. There's also fear: If you engage in the therapy or counselling offered, albeit confidentially, are you at risk of being judged, demoted, or made redundant?

Even with the positive narrative now in workplaces around mental health, people can be afraid to say they are suffering in any way.

This is universal - that is to say, it's not a 'worker' problem. It could be that a CEO or CPO is feeling this way. it's unavoidable that everyone in the workforce will have a story of some kind to tell about their own mental health. It might be that they have suffered with depression, that they take anti-depressants or medication to help with depression. It might be that they have anxiety, or have experienced a panic or anxiety attack.

Some will be dealing with mental health diagnosis alongside launching new projects, or a promotion, running a company. And of course, if you work in HR you will be reading this and nodding your head thinking 'Yep, I have a story'. Some will be running the company and wondering if they access the mental health support, they'll be seen as weak, or less able to lead.

It's not always easy to speak up, but that theme of it being a universal human right calls to us to speak up. It calls to us to tell our own stories so that others can speak up, too.

Jeanette Wheeler, CHRO at MHR Global shares that "in today’s day and age, it simply shouldn’t be the case that employees feel as though mental health offerings are not authentic. Employers who are not seen as proactive and genuine in dealing with this crisis will suffer long term consequences as employees vote with their feet and look elsewhere for those who are."

It's also not a one-day-fits-all topic, either. Wheeler adds: “World Mental Health Day serves as a vital reminder of the duty of care employers have for their employees, but any offerings or services in place to help should also be openly discussed all year round to remove the stigma associated with using them."

HR really need to think about the initiatives they offer and whether people will really have the capacity and time to take them up and engage. For example, you might think that snazzy new portal you've created is the answer, but if someone is truly depressed, they might not be logging on.

There is a further element of concern - that companies are accepting staff are managing with their mental health because they're not seein gthem in person. With a world focused on remote working, many will be 'getting on with it' without showing any signs when they plaster on a smile for Zoom or Teams.

So today, as well as sharing policy, or initiatives, check in with staff. Ask if they need anything - ask colleagues how they are. Recognise that theme of a 'universal human right' and change the statistics by your own actions and narrative.