It's time we changed our language around menopause in the workplace - here's how

The number of tribunals centering around menopause is rising. Tribunals are thought to have tripled in less than two years, and there is a key element to recent ones: language.

Whether it's referring to a 'biddy', a 'dinosaur' or 'aches and pains' there is often reporting of negative, throwaway and derogatory language toward women who 'dare' to speak up about going through menopause.

Maria Rooney, a former social worker, is suing former employer Leicester City Council for workplace discrimination, saying she felt forced to resign in 2018 after she was given formal warnings for absences, despite sharing menopause symptoms including anxiety. She said she received inappropriate comments about the issue.

An office manager who won £37,000 in compensation also found language at the heart of her case. Karen Farquharson, 49, was dismissed as an “old biddy with aches and pains” when she took time off due to the symptoms she was suffering, with the company founder accusing her of “strolling in” when it suited her and told her to “just get on with it”.

It's not just recent tribunals, either. In an example from 2019, A v Bonmarche Ltd, the Claimant's male manager would demean her and humiliate her in front of other staff who were younger, called her “a dinosaur” in front of customers and continually criticised her unreasonably.

It's clear that language around menopause needs an overhaul - and fast. For a condition once known as 'The Change', it's time there was change around the language we use around menopause in the workplace, from the managers and CEOs, right down to the women who are menopausal. Changing our language will go a long way to normalising this part of life, to embracing the positive changes that come in midlife, and hopefully, for HR, seeing tribunals become a thing of the past.

This isn't just about doing the right thing - it's about educating ourselves and those around us about the correct way to refer to a condition which will affect every woman in every workplace at some point. About the language that we use that can have an impact not just on the person, but the company over all, too, from day-to-day work all the way up to reputation.

Emma Thomas at Managing the Menopause says: "Menopause sits squarely at the intersection of sexism and ageism - and whilst someone might think that their 'harmless banter' is meaningless and inconsequential, as these cases show, that is certainly not the case. Training around menopause for line managers (in companies of all sizes) is paramount, not only so that they have a better understanding of what the symptoms of peri/menopause are and how they can impact in the workplace, but also so that they can be better informed about the considerable risks of discrimination and harassment (not to mention the positive aspects of improved employee engagement and retention).

"We need to be supported and encouraged - not denigrated and made to feel 'less than.' We know that supportive workplace cultures make a huge difference to an individual's experience of menopause."

For Kathy Abernethy, Founding Clinician at Peppy, it's about the influence the language we use has on others as well as ourselves. "When it comes to menopause the language that is often deployed when speaking about it tends to be negative and associated with ageing in a negative way. You might hear terms like depletion, decline, loss, failure, atrophy. People often refer to menopause as “the end” of this or that or that menopausal women are “past it”. This kind of language is obviously patronising, as well as hurtful and damaging too. What’s interesting is we hear little about the freedoms that menopause introduces in life – freedom from periods, from the need for contraception, and no more PMT or cyclical changes. If we had a different cultural view of menopause it could be viewed as a rite of passage into a new stage of life. We’d be framing it as about achievement rather than failure."

Changing the negative language to the positive

Language is also about flipping the negatives that seem to come with menopause and focusing on the core positives, Kathy Abernethy adds: "When menopause occurs at the usual time (i.e. midlife) it is often associated with having had the experience of life and with a level of maturity. Women in their mid-life period often find a new self-confidence, resilience and acceptance, opening themselves up to new adventures and challenges. It’s a time for ourselves and our own goals. Menopausal women have historically been portrayed as slightly incompetent and the butt of sexist jokes. Symptoms are belittled and trivialised, leaving women embarrassed and reluctant to admit to menopause."

"Language has an impact on how menopause is supported too," adds Abernathy. "If menopause is perceived to be a medical problem, it suggests that women need fixing, rather than there being symptoms that need treating. This pathologisation of menopause implies that menopause is a problem for all, best joked about or avoided altogether. It’s worth noting that in some recent tribunals involving menopause, it has been discussed as a disability. The most severe and debilitating symptoms of menopause are what could lead to it being classified as such and will fortunately not be the norm in the majority of cases. Menopause is a natural life event, not an illness but one in which some will need extra support, especially around symptoms."

Want to begin? Here are tips for managers around conversations involving menopause from Emma Thomas at Managing the Menopause

DO say...

Thank you for letting me know - I’m sure we can work through this together

Let me know how I can best support you

If you’d like this to remain confidential that is absolutely fine

Is it OK for me to talk with HR/Occupational Health to find out what our options are?

I really want you to feel supported through this so that you can stay in your role

DON'T say...