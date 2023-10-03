Restaurant manager allegedly ripped hijab from employee's head

Restaurant chain Chipotle is being sued as a Muslim employee alleges her manager ripped her hijab off her head in an act of religious harassment.

The lawsuit outlines how in 2021, an assistant manager at the restaurant, Kevin Silva Garcia, repeatedly harassed a member of the team, 19-year-old Areej Saifan, demanding her to show her hair despite her refusal.

Going on for several years, the lawsuit claims that Garcia asked to see Saifan’s hair at least ten times in the space of a month, before eventually grabbing and attempting to fully remove the scarf.

Saifan had complained to a supervisor about the harassment before the incident, but nothing was done. After the incident, Saifan gave her two weeks’ notice and Chipotle didn’t schedule her for another shift, despite other non-Muslim workers being given shifts during their notice period.

As a result, the lawsuit is claiming Chipotle violated laws protecting employees from discrimination based on religion, race, ethnicity, sex and national origin.

The suit describes Garcia’s actions as “unwelcome, intentional, severe, based on religion, and created a hostile working environment based on religion.”

As a result, Garcia was fired from Chipotle and Saifan filed a report with the police.

In a statement, Chipotle described their anti-discrimination policy: ”We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have terminated the employee in question.”

In the lawsuit, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it wants Chipotle to implement policies that provide equal employment opportunities for employees of all religions, and to pay damages to Saifan.

Saifan explained in a statement how she hopes her reporting the incident lets others know this was not something they should do. She said: “I don't want this to happen to me or especially anyone else. Of course, you know, it's not only about being respectful to Muslim coworkers, to any religion, anybody, everyone has different religious beliefs and choices. And you have to respect that you have to accommodate to that.”