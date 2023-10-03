'Snail girl' is the new work trend - but why are buzzwords all about women trying less?

Snail Girl is the latest work trend - following hot on the heels of Lazy Girl, Girl Dinner and Girl Math(s).

All these trends are about women doing less, being less committed to the activity they're doing, working with less effort, putting in less 'oomph' when it comes to work.

For women in HR, it's time to sit up and notice, and wonder why women are keen to be part of these trends, asking yourselves 'What is it about 'going slow' that appeals to the women in my organisation'?

Snail girl was coined by creator Hello Sisi, and she outlined it further, saying: “The snail girl goes slow, retreats when she needs and follows the path at her own pace.”

That's interesting in itself, as it looks to doing less as a route to happiness at work. Whereas for many, if not all of us, doing more can actually lead to happiness.

Indeed, with burnout ever on the rise, is the idea of doing as much as possible, racing to finish projects and do more actually counter-productive?

It's worrying to think that women are the ones who feel they need to share the ideal of slowing down. We don't see snail boy, or lazy lad. Lazy Girl describes a woman earning a comfortable salary with few job-related worries. A lazy girl job is also described by TikTok users as a 'job you can just quit'.

It's easy to laugh at trends like 'Girl Maths' (they always begin with 'girl') but they're arguably indicative of a wider issue where women either feel they need to do less, or try to work in a different way.

HR and the trend for women to slow down

It's important to delve a little more into the idea behind the short, sharp trend words. Snail girl might feel like it's about slowing down and doing less, but it's also about doing things at your own pace, thinking about long-term plans, and understanding that even if you don't rush, 'it will still get done'.

But are women putting themselves in a position where thery're starting to come across as lazy by following these trends?

There is actually a potentially huge benefit to companies in encouraging people to just 'be' - to not set huge targets, or increase KPIs. It might be time to look at the way your HR strategy demands from staff, and then to staff turnover, for example. Ask yourself: Are you expecting staff to over-deliver, or to go the 'extra mile' just because it feels right, and it's part of an old company culture?

It's time to ask the women in your company - and yourself if you're a woman in HR - where the true value lies. In the fast and furious approach, or the 'slow and steady wins the race'.