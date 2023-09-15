Be the first to comment.

“However, this isn’t a shift exclusive to Gen-Z; we’re now experiencing a widespread increase in employees of all ages who are actively seeking businesses that align with their environmental and social values. They’re not going to settle for companies that would be considered outdated in their business models and approaches.”
“Whilst the public perception of what the younger generations want in a workplace might include pool tables in the office and pizza Fridays, this is far from the truth.”
“Instead, Millennials and Gen-Z want to work with businesses that reflect their values and help them feel like they're making a positive change, no matter how early in their career they may be.”
Raven also outlined ways businesses can reconsider their strategy in order to retain staff, and reduce the risk of ‘conscious quitting’ as well as avoiding recruitment struggles:
1. Speak to your team firstly
“When it comes to evaluating your business’ ESG, your employees’ opinion is going to be the most important place to start. Speak to your staff to understand their views on the current business approach and ask them for their thoughts on how it can be improved.”
“Not all employees will be comfortable having this conversation directly, so if you want the most honest answers I would recommend creating an anonymous questionnaire they can easily fill in using Google Forms.”
2. Introduce a values team
“Employees want to feel they are actively contributing to positive change in the workplace, so a good idea to give them more ownership could be by creating a team dedicated to improving the organisation’s efforts when it comes to environmental and social issues, and allowing your employees to join this team.”
3. Ensure your comms are watertight across all channels
“After you have adjusted your business approach, it’s crucial that you ensure your comms are coherent across all channels and across your employee’s channels as well. Think about how you want to launch any updates from a B2B and B2C perspective (if both apply).”
“It would be beneficial to have an immersion session for the new approach and any changes in comms strategy with your senior leadership team, which can then trickle down to all employees.”
