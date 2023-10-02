'Dinosaur' boss told menopausal worker to 'get on with it' and dismissed symptoms as 'aches and pains'

An office manager has won more than £37,000 in compensation after being told she used the menopause as an “excuse for everything” by her boss.

Karen Farquharson, 49, was dismissed as an “old biddy with aches and pains” when she took time off due to the symptoms she was suffering, a tribunal heard.

Jim Clark, founder of firm Thistle Marine, based in Aberdeenshire, accused her of “strolling in” when it suited her and told her to “just get on with it”.

Farquharson, who had worked at Clark’s company for 27 years, was so upset at his remarks that she went off sick with stress and eventually resigned from her job.

She has now successfully sued the firm - which provides services to the oil and fishing industries - for unfair dismissal and harassment, and has been awarded £37,379.56 in compensation.

The tribunal heard that Farquharson had observed a long-running trend that Clark, 72, “had an issue with employees taking holidays or being off ill”.

It was also noted that Clark was “blunt by nature” and would often refer to staff who were off sick as ‘snowflakes’.

Events began in 2021 when Farquharson told her bosses that she was experiencing “serious symptoms” of menopause.

The tribunal heard that she was heavily impacted by these symptoms, which included anxiety, a loss of concentration and brain fog.

The tribunal heard that, in December 2022, Farquharson worked from home for two days, at first because of heavy snow and then because she was unwell due to “heavy menopausal bleeding”.

The next day she arrived at work at 2pm. She passed Clark in the corridor, and he sarcastically remarked: "Oh I see you've made it in!"

The tribunal heard: “[Farquharson] began to explain why she hadn't been in the office earlier that week. She mentioned the snow and also that the day before she had heavy menopausal bleeding.

“Clark gave her a disgusted look and then walked away towards the workshop. [Farquharson] was very upset and angry at his behaviour and the implication that she did not have good reason to have not been at work earlier in the week.”

She reported Clark's behaviour to the office manager, who in turn spoke to him.

Clark responded by accusing Farquharson of "strolling in and out of work whenever it pleased her and doing what she pleased,” the tribunal heard, and also questioned the amount of annual leave she had taken that year.

In a shocking rant, Clark then said: "menopause, menopause a biddy f*****g gets it, just get on with it, that's your excuse for everything".

When Farquharson tried to explain the challenges of going through menopause, Clark responded dismissively once again, describing it as “aches and pains".

After being left “upset and felt hysterical” by the encounter, Farquharson filed a grievance with the company, explaining the “disdain and disgust” she felt over her treatment by Clark.

Just days later, she reportedly had her remote access to work systems cut, meaning she could no longer work from home.

She subsequently resigned from her role and launched employment tribunal proceedings on grounds of unfair dismissal.

Upholding her claims of unfair dismissal and harassment, employment judge James Hendry concluded: “Jim Clark can best be described as a blunt, self-made man and successful businessman.

“He no doubt has many admirable qualities but empathy for others is not among them. It became clear to us... that he has little time or respect for those, unlike himself, who are not able to work as hard or without illness as he has.”

The Judge went on: “His intention was not to make some innocent remark, as he suggested, but to make his feelings clear about what he regarded as excessive time spent away from the workplace.

“This was a pet hate of his and she knew that. She was aware of his dismissive attitude to people he called ‘snowflakes’ who did not turn up to work for whatever reason.

“Mr Clark must have realised that remarks he made about strolling in, blaming everything on the menopause and trivialising it as only amounting to an ache or pain would have been deeply insulting to her.

“He was aware that she had encountered difficulties with symptoms of the menopause and was also aware that the company had reimbursed her for a medical assessment.

“We were left with the strong impression he was spoiling for an opportunity to have a ‘go’ at the claimant.”

“Farquharson] felt a deep sense of betrayal and upset at the way in which she had been treated by Jim Clark and the comments he had made.”

Farquharson described her Clark as a 'dinosaur' and said she is “still struggling” over what happened.

“I just can't get my head around that I had known this company for 27-and-a-half years and they treated me like rubbish”, she explained, adding: “I have still got this anxiety and disbelief at what they did.

“I have lost my self-belief, I've got zero confidence now and am very untrusting now. It's been a huge strain. It was the worst experience of my life.

She said Clark didn’t like change and “didn't like being challenged on things and he was a dinosaur.

“He didn't move with the times. I tried to explain some issues in what you can say and what you can't say and it just fell on deaf ears.”

How HR can support affected employees

HR Grapevine has previously reported on several firms that have rolled out new policies around menopause.

For example, in April 2022, more than 600 UK-based companies, including the likes of BBC, Tesco, Royal Mail, Asos, TSB, KPMG and the John Lewis Partnership, signed a pledge to make workplaces more supportive for staff going through menopause.

Additionally, sustainable brand Modibodi previously announced a new policy that offers staff paid leave for menstruation, menopause and miscarriage.

Elsewhere, the multinational company Diageo announced its first ever global Menopause Guidelines under the banner of ‘Thriving Through Menopause’.

Previous research shared by the CIPD also highlighted the impact that the menopause can have on employees. The data found that 59% of working women between the ages of 45 and 55-years-old who are experiencing menopause symptoms said it has a negative impact on them at work.

The research also highlighted the need for additional support in the workplace, as 48% of respondents stated that they feel supported by their colleagues, while just 32% said they felt supported by their managers.

More recently, the British Standards Institute (BSI) launched new standards for menstruation and menopause in the workplace, encouraging businesses to pay attention to workers who face symptoms associated with reproductive health.

The Menstruation, Menstrual Health and Menopause in the Workplace standard outlines practical suggestions and workplace adjustments employers can use.

Recommendations include suitable training for managers and HR leaders, discrete quiet spaces and changing rooms, options to work flexibly and considerations of whether your workplace is an educated and safe space when it comes to menstrual health.

“I am truly delighted that the BSI have produced the Menstruation, menstrual health and menopause in the workplace standard, recognising the challenges, symptoms and experiences of both menopause & menstrual health and how these can affect women in the workplace,” says Helen Tomlinson, Menopause Employment Champion for the UK Government.

“It’s a free resource for any organisation, large or small across all sectors, to be able to utilise. This will go a long way to ensure that everyone can receive the support they need at this critical time."

Retaining staff through inclusivity

The standard’s introduction follows research from The Fawcett Society which revealed 10% of employees leave work due to menopause-related symptoms such as nausea, dizziness and insomnia. The BSI says the new rules will help organisations retain talented staff.

Anne Hayes, Director of Sectors, BSI, said: “I am proud BSI is publishing this landmark guidance on Menstruation, menstrual health and menopause in the workplace, to help employers retain talented people whatever stage of life they are in. Organisations which prioritise their people by building an inclusive workplace will be best placed to continue to thrive in the future.”

Building an organisation based on inclusivity where suffering workers feel recognised can lead to greater levels of employee retention, happiness and productivity. Hayes continues: “There is no one-size-fits-all experience of menopause, but the data suggests thousands of women are leaving the workforce at this stage, contributing to significant productivity losses, robbing organizations of talented people, and removing mentors who can draw on their experience to support newer members of staff. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

Accelerating equity

This standard highlights people who face disruptions to their work because of menstrual health may have to sacrifice career progression and have historically faced feeling misunderstood.

Tomlinson continues: “I firmly believe this transition isn’t a time to step back, step down or step out. If we get this right for 50 per cent of the population that we need in the workplace from an economic and experience perspective it has the potential to make the final 10, 15 or 20 years of a woman’s career the most productive, exciting and meaningful.”

Indeed, these new rules aim to usher in a period of inclusivity for these workers, dismantling stigma around, and demystifying, menstrual health.