Starbucks employee claims she wasn't promoted as she's gay and 'looks like a boy'

A Starbucks employee is suing the company, claiming she was overlooked for a promotion because of her sexuality and because she ‘looks like a boy’.

Jahmelia 'Jay' Peters is claiming that she was passed over when the coffee giant was promoting in one of their stores, an act she says was down to her sexuality, gender identity and gender expression.

Peters alleges that her manager told her colleagues the reason she wasn’t promoted was because she is gay and ‘looks like a boy’. Following not being promoted, she was fired for questioning her manager’s decision and did not receive her final pay, she claims.

She also alleges that another less experienced female colleague, who did not want the job, was promoted over her because of an “inappropriate” and flirtacious relationship with a manager, making Peters feel like what she had experienced was unjust.

As a result, Peters is seeking compensation for lost wages, emotional damage and back pay from Starbucks.

“This is a human rights issue,” said a representative. “Ms. Peters was denied the civil right to fair treatment in the workplace based on her gender expression, identity and sexual orientation.”

Starbucks has been in a storm of controversy after thousands of its employees went on strike after the brand reportedly banned Pride decorations in its stores. This saw over 3500 workers walking out due to the treatment of people in the LQBTQ+ community.

This stemmed from an employee at one of the coffee shops noticing that Pride decorations in their store had been taken down in the first few days of Pride month.

The unnamed coffee shop worker wrote: “I was told that they had just implemented a new no-decorations policy. And I was like, ‘Right before Pride?’ That’s really suspicious and kind of weird. I was pretty sure it wasn’t just our store, because our store managers are very supportive of LGBT stuff, most of our employees are LGBT community members, and I was told that it was the regional manager’s decision.

“This is so ridiculous, because it’s just a little quality of life thing that we can do, it doesn’t have any impact on corporate, it doesn’t reduce their profits – even the customers like it. We get a lot of compliments on decorations and lots of our customers are also LGBT community members, and I found that really frustrating and, honestly, pointless.”

Despite this, Starbucks has continuously denied claims the decorations were banned, saying it was “deeply concerned by false information” and have insisted their “unwavering support” for the community.