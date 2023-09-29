Dear Channel 4 boss, all Gen Z know is how to debate

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon recently made headlines for saying that Gen Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – don't know how to disagree or debate. Mahon attributes this lack of capability to disagree to the use of short-form videos, largely on TikTok and Instagram.

‌“What we are seeing with young people who come into the workplace, Gen Z, particularly post-pandemic and with this concentration of short-form content, is that they haven’t got the skills to debate things,” Mahon said to a crowd at the Royal Television Society Conference in Cambridge.

Despite agreeing with the sentiment that short, seconds-long videos are ruining the attention span, and mental health of Gen Zers, I can’t help but question the link between the consumption of this and being able to debate.

Poor attention span can have a multitude of negative effects on the brain of a person – studies show that the brain becomes accustomed to constant and quick change which alters the part of the brain that regulates decision-making and impulse control. But there doesn’t seem to be much evidence in the link between this type of video and not being able to debate effectively.

Sure, the way social media algorithms work means that a user is fed content the app will know they will like. Often called ‘an echo chamber’, content will reflect the user’s own thoughts and opinions back to them, creating mirroring effect where new, or opposing, thoughts and opinions aren’t seen.

In this sense, a social media user may be at the mercy of hearing many of their own opinions echoed back to them. However, young people aren’t the only ones who use social media and the comment made by Mahon fails to realise the capability of Gen Z to be aware of and question this ‘echo chamber’ aspect of their apps.

Additionally, Gen Z isn’t a homogeneous group. They have different life experiences, thoughts, opinions, likes and dislikes, and are more predisposed than any generation to share their feelings. We’re forgetting that Gen Z has seen a pandemic, two economic crashes, is living in a period of hyper globalisation and capitalism, and has been endowed with the responsibility of climate change. This generation is often the only one to challenge governments and political bodies and be on the right side of history, they should be given credit for it.