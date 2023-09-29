BBC shakes up social media rules for top presenters after Gary Lineker row

The BBC has announced changes to its social media policies for its most prominent presenters, following the recent controversy involving Gary Lineker.

The national broadcaster says its top stars such as Gary Lineker could opine on political issues on social media but must stop short of campaigning, in new guidelines prompted by a row over the sports presenter's comments about immigration policy earlier this year.

Lineker, host of "Match of the Day" and the BBC's highest paid star, was taken off air in March after he said the language used by the government about immigration was not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s.

He was reinstated after a public backlash and near mutiny at the broadcaster, which has struggled to balance impartiality with its employees' ability to speak to millions of people on social media platforms.

While the BBC insisted that all employees had a duty to be responsibly on social media, its new guidelines specifically create a new category of presenters for the broadcaster’s 'Flagship Programmes' such as Antiques Roadshow, Strictly Come Dancing, Masterchef and Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast Shows - the hosts of which will face tighter rules due to their heightened profiles.

They will not be allowed to endorse or attack a political party, or criticise the character of individual politicians, the BBC said, but they will be free to express opinions about issues that matter to them.

Outlining its guidance online, the BBC wrote: "Social media provides an important tool for BBC output and is used widely by people who work for the BBC in their personal lives. This document provides guidance for those who use social media for professional purposes and for some aspects of personal use.

"This guidance is not intended to prevent the use of social media but to ensure that anyone working for the BBC uses it with appropriate regard for the BBC’s values.

"The BBC acknowledges the importance of freedom of expression and does not seek to limit that freedom for those working across the organisation beyond what it genuinely needs to protect its reputation for impartiality and universality.

"However those working for the BBC have an obligation to ensure that the BBC’s editorial decisions are not perceived to be influenced by any personal interest or bias. We must retain the trust of the audiences we serve and maintain the BBC’s reputation and impartiality."

Lineker wrote on Twitter that the new guidelines were "very sensible".

The BBC's journalists and others working in news and current affairs will continue to have to abide by the strictest rules on impartiality, the guidance said.

Other BBC staff or freelancers will not be required to uphold the BBC's impartiality, but they must be civil and not bring the broadcaster into disrepute.

Former TV executive John Hardie, who reviewed the rules, said: "High-profile presenters outside of journalism should be able to express views on issues and policies - including matters of political contention – but stop well short of campaigning in party politics or for activist organisations."