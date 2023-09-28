How to make the most of networking events and meets ups as an HR professional

HR Strategy

During the pandemic, all in-person networking ceased. HR professionals were left with getting to know each other online, either via Zoom, Teams or other video links, or on social media and LinkedIn.

We learned to network behind a screen, choosing who we might speak to, connect with, approach, walk away from and build a working relationship with. HR professionals found their voice when it came to sharing opinions and thoughts, as well as showcasing their work with something other than a business card and informal chat.

But now networking events are very much back on the agenda. And you might be thinking ‘what’s the point?’. Surely we can just do it all online now?

As an HR professional, is it beneficial to go out and meet other people in HR, or should you be ploughing on with your day-to-day work, the admin and the policy?

The thing with networking is, while it can seem like a huge effort to attend an event, to talk to myriad people, it really is the best way to widen your network and to find out more about the industry and those who work in it alongside you.

Pre-networking is essential as it means you’ll make the most of the event. Look up who is going, connect with them, and see what they look like so you can try and meet them in person

Take, for example, the Investors in People ‘Make Work Better’ conference in September 2023 – a huge auditorium full of HR professionals. As an attendee, it was amazing to see so many people in one place ready to learn and engage with their niche.

A networking event like that can be, first and foremost, a reassurance that you are not the only one in your industry who wants to learn and connect with others.