Halfords employee 'blamed' for not following policies after being attacked

A Halfords employee, who was left unable to work after being attacked, is being blamed for not following company policy and refused compensation.

Marty Scott, the 57-year-old worker at the motor and vehicle services provider, was kicked in the head and chest when he was attacked in the store. Scott sustained life-changing injuries and a stroke, for which he was offered £16,000 in compensation and refused, subsequently being offered £20,000.

But lawyers representing Halfords are saying that Scott is responsible for his own injuries as he went “against store policy”. Halford’s representatives said: “It is company policy not to attempt to retrieve stock or aggravate the situation and the claimant went directly against this policy, placing himself and potentially others at risk.”

Yet Marty Scott’s partner, Kim Scott, has said Halford’s decision to ‘blame’ him for the injuries is “appalling”, and a Go Fund Me page was set up to provide support to the Scott family and counteract the “unjust” approach from Halfords.

After the attack, which saw Scott suffer a stroke two days later and suffer with PTSD, as well as having trouble with cognitive functions and a brain aneurism, Scott’s brother-in-law Cliff Dalston explained how the attack would have long-term effects on Scott and his family.

Dalston said: "Halfords have effectively distanced themselves from giving Marty any financial support at all", adding: "Their corporate lawyers are arguing that it was actually Marty who was at fault."

"Their policy in such matters is that he should not have even approached or touched the shoplifters at all, you see (even though another conflicting policy of the company is that store managers may be subject to disciplinary action if their annual stock take shows any marked discrepancies)."

While a Halfords spokesperson told LBC: A Halfords spokesperson told LBC: "This is a complex and long running case. Throughout Martin’s absence we provided support including regular welfare meetings and counselling.

"We also extended Martin’s company sickness entitlement. When it was confirmed that there was no prospect of Martin returning to work, we followed our correct process. We have endeavoured to be supportive and considerate throughout."

