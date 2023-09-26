As more train strikes loom, remote working is proving itself to be an even more viable long-term option

Remote working is increasingly showing itself to be the choice of employees where possible, and, even though many companies are asking (or telling!) staff to come back to work, there are many who can demonstrate that remote work is helping them progress in their role.

And with train strikes looming in the UK on the 30th September and 4th October, it is once again throwing remote work into the spotlight as the choice for work/life balance.

After all, who wants to battle timetables, crowded platforms and cancellations when they could be at home or in a remote office space, cracking on with their day?

There's also the question of whether employers can make staff travel into an office or workplace if their job can be done remotely. You might feel that you need staff on-site, but is it a much smoother process to say 'don't worry about the train'. Companies from Grindr to Zoom have all made moves to call staff back to the office - quite ironic given that both rely on tech and location as brands.

Commuting has always been a strange affair - many will do work while on the train, to 'make the most of the time', and, when working from home, might find there's an expectation of working during the time you've 'saved' with the commute.

And of course there will always be people who love commuting, who enjoy the train journey to work and getting away from home.

But even for those who prefer the office, the way in which we are now able to say 'I can work from home' means that strikes are less of a barrier to us getting our work done. Remote work is now enough of a norm that the commute isn't a part of it unless we really want it to be.

If companies do insist on people battling train strikes to get into work there is a final flipside (it feels almost as much of a rollercoaster as managing the commute on a train strike day!) - there's the issue of the workplace they're being asked to travel in to.

A new poll has revealed that over a quarter (27%) of workers would consider leaving their job due to a poorly designed workplace, as an increasing number of companies phase out remote working, while more than two thirds (69%) of workers say their office has a direct impact on their mental health, physical health and wellbeing.

It's safe to say that remote work is a preferred option if the office space on offer isn't 'up to scratch'.

Linda Morey-Burrows, Founder and Principal Director of MoreySmith, which carried out the poll, said: “The workplace has become so much more than just a place to work and the findings illustrate the significant impact it has on wellbeing, social connection and career development. Companies looking to attract their employees back full time must consider the amenities they are providing their teams and the overall experience of working in a central workplace.

"When designing workplaces across the UK, we frequently include features such libraries for quiet and calmness, spin studios and roof terraces for health and wellbeing. For forward thinking companies this is a priority to put their employees wellbeing first.”

Dr Nigel Oseland, Research Fellow at Liverpool John Moores University and workplace strategist, said: “As the results indicate, the office must be more attractive than the convenience of working from home by providing a range of amenities that facilitate good value activities. This means becoming a destination for events, both social and work-related, and supporting career development. The workplace must promote wellbeing and enhance mental health through better design and working conditions.”