You've heard of parenting loudly - now it's time we 'menopaused loudly'

When it comes to menopause in the workplace, many of us do things under the radar.

From taking time off for a doctor's appointment to hiding hot flushes or fudging a forgotten meeting or call, women tend to try and hide the ways menopause affects them during the working day. But it's time we menopaused loudly.

What do I mean, loudly? This isn't just about shouting 'I'm menopausal!" (or, indeed, perimenopausal, the ten or so years that can precede menopause proper and come with myriad symptoms, too). It's about being unashamed to share that things are challenging because of a stage of life, and making that the norm in the workplace.

Loud parenting is a growing trend in the workplace, and rightly so. It's all about being open about your family commitments, about being clear that you have parental responsibilities and that your work needs, at times, to work around those.

From saying 'I'm off to do the school run' through to more serious issues such as needing time off for a sick child, or even discussing IVF, loud parenting is about not being ashamed to be a parent at work.

And so it should be with the menopause.

But many women are not comfortable talking about it - which leads to quiet, under-the-radar behaviour. Clandestine conversations between women about their experiences, or the ways work is affected.

In a recent survey, 32% of women shared that they only feel comfortable talking about menopause and menstruation with their female colleagues. 21% said they don’t feel comfortable talking to anybody at all about it, and only 28% of women believe that we should fully embrace menopause and menstruation talk in the workplace and be open about it.

Well I am here to persuade the other 72% that it's time to 'menopause loudly'!

There are small, every day things that we can be more open about, as a starter for ten. For example, if you are using an app to track symptoms, you can do that in full sight of colleagues. There's also a narrative we can bring into the workplace - remote or in the office - of a more serious attitude to menopause.

You might ask to change a meeting, for example, because of sleep issues. instead of making an excuse, saying 'I slept badly last night, it's a menopause symptom for me, could we change the meeting to this afternoon please?'

And instead of worrying about someone seeing us reading a book about menopause, either on the commute, or on our lunchbreak, perhaps we start book groups and focus on a few titles in particular?

I know it sounds cheesy, but there is a power in stating these things. In owning the reason we might have an issue at work, rather than feeling like we need to make excuses or 'muddle on through'.

For women who are taking HRT, the narrative around that is also something that can come into 'Loud Menopause'. For example, why not just take your tablets when you need to, in front of people? The same way you might take a painkiller?

With the flexible working bill coming to royal ascent, a lot of the focus was on the changes it'll bring for working parents - and quite rightly, of course. But flexible working is for everyone, and, with menopause it could be a huge turning point. Being able to work flexibly, to allow for, say, appointments, or even coaching and therapy sessions, would see the women in the workforce being able to find and access help without shame.

Women are quitting jobs because of menopause - and probably not even saying so at that crucial breaking point. Perhaps if we begin to menopause with more volume, fewer of us will reach that moment of 'I quit'.

There is a rising sea of voices who menopause with volume across social media, but this is about those who aren't influencers, the every day women who want to stop feeling like they've got a problem, rather than that they're going through a normal stage of life.

Emma Thomas, founder at Managing the Menopause, agrees, sharing that a recent episode of the organisation's podcast, Middling Along, Jill Ross and Sarah Garton of Accenture spoke about 'outing' themselves as menopausal. Emma adds: "We shouldn't have to be 'outing' ourselves as menopausal! Perhaps we need an initiative where women can show they're peri or menopausal, a purple hair tie, or ribbon, so we can begin conversations."

I love this idea - and I'd also ban whispering words such as HRT, hormones, menopause. Could we dare to set our out of office with 'I'm away this afternoon, I've got a meeting with the doctor about my HRT'?