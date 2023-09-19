Should your company be offering extra paid time off for wedding planning and honeymoons?

Annual Leave is a term as old as time. AKA ‘holidays’, it’s the set days off that employees are granted by a company.

In addition to standard ‘leave’ there are the familiar additions such as parental or maternity leave, and some companies are now considering IVF leave.

There have been strong and serious discussions, too, around the idea of period leave, menopause leave and mental health days.

But there’s a new ‘leave’ in town: Wedding leave. Essentially, extra days off in addition to the regular amount of holiday allowance for those planning weddings and booking a honeymoon.

The idea has come from a survey by wedding site Hitched, where they found that 5% of employees were able to take marriage leave additional to their annual leave allowance to use on getting married or going on honeymoon. One in ten took unpaid leave to beef up the honeymoon time, while 83% used annual leave for wedding celebrations.

You might have experienced this yourself, either making the most of bank holiday weekends or other national holidays around which to build wedding prep days off, or honeymoon time.

But should companies be allowing those who are tying the knot or having a civil ceremony to have extra paid time off? Well, two thirds of respondents agree that a marriage leave law should be rolled out in the UK while almost half (46%) would swap out an existing benefit for additional leave options. Swapping maternity leave for wedding leave – it might seem far-fetched but for those not planning a family, it might be ideal.

A question of support?

It does raise questions about not only the reasons for granting leave, but also the ways employers support staff. It is possible, rather than focusing on leave, that those preparing for marriage are allowed flexible working, or extended lunch breaks when needed, for example if they are meeting a celebrant or attending a formal religious meeting for their ceremony.

Zoe Burke, host of the podcast What Not to do When Planning a Wedding and editor of Hitched.co.uk says: “Here at Hitched, we get what it’s like to plan a wedding - we’ve helped countless couples on their wedding journeys, and we know it can be challenging to juggle planning with your everyday life.

“Offering employees marriage leave to allow them to fully enjoy their milestone moment, without having to worry about having enough leave left for things such as holidays, childcare and other considerations, is a really nice way to make your employees feel appreciated and alleviate some of that planning stress.”

Brides agree it would reduce stress. One anonymous bride to be told HR Grapevine: "It should be a consideration for employers to offer wedding leave, as an added benefit, as it would alleviate the employees stress of having to save annual leave for the planning process and honeymoon, whilst ensuring they have enough time off during the year to prevent burnout. It would be a lovely way for employers to show appreciation and allow employees to fully relax and enjoy that special milestone."

What does 'wedding planning' really mean?

There is also the grey area around what constitutes ‘planning’. A meeting with the Vicar/Registrar/Rabbi/Imam? Sounds reasonable. A manicure appointment, or dress fitting.. perhaps not so much? There are also those who are not planning to marry to consider, too. While sabbaticals are no new thing, shoudl there be an equivalent for those who might want time off to plan, say, a big birthday party or event, or for puppy leave.

Perhaps the best solution is just a few days more holiday for everyone, no reasons needed.