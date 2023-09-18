Kylie Jenner bringing her son to work is not the reality for many working women

It’s rare a day goes by without a picture of a Kardashian or Jenner being photographed by the paparazzi.

This week’s was Kylie Jenner, head to toe in denim, heading to a meeting with the makers of Bratz dolls. So far, so billionaire business meeting.

But there was something that might have caught the eye – Jenner was carrying her son Aire.

A toddler, in a business meeting, how very modern mum, you might have thought! But for women in the workplace, this is not the reality – and not the one they might want, either.

Aire – who was called Wolf before his name was changed – accompanied Jenner to the building for the meeting, so Devil’s Advocate might say that he wasn’t in the meeting itself. But it raised the question of whether women want to do the same – and the assumption that all working mums want their children with them at work meetings and client discussiouns.

Jenner is collaborating with the brand to create dolls in her likeness – and there will also be a doll of her dog Norman (which also raises the question of why he wasn’t also there!).

In-person meetings vs virtual

The rise of working from home meant that many people's children were 'in' meetings by default - either in the background, or if a small child, sleeping. It might seem more unusual to bring a child or toddler to an in-person meeting, when, actually, many have juggled that for the past few years.

It depends on the circumstances...

Accepting, too, that Bratz may have invited Jenner to bring Aire, or that she had a childcare emergcency, there are considerations for those who might want or need to bring children to meetings.

Independent HR Consultant Emma Cromarty says: “Bringing your toddlers to meetings should be carefully considered based on the circumstances and the nature of the meeting. Depending on the meeting it could be deemed as unprofessional and it defiently is a distraction for both the parent and the other person/people in the meeting. While this is a great benefit to parents and helps build a family friendly culture it shouldn't be the norm only the acceptation.“

This might be the case for Jenner, too! one anonymous worker we spoke to said: "There are pros?! I’m not judging - but the idea of my 3-year-old in a board meeting is hilarious/horrifying."