As WeWork considers 'exiting' locations, is the golden age of the co-working space over?

When the first co-working spaces opened, they were a revolutionary way of working, a hipster paradise offering everything from free coffee, a place to put your foldable bike, beanbags, podcasting rooms and Instagram-able plants a-plenty.

Nowadays, it seems the novelty is wearing off. Post-pandemic, with the rise of flexible working and working from home, it seems that spaces are having to re-think whether staying open is financially viable.

The latest is WeWork. In an open letter on the WeWork website, CEO David Tolley wrote: "Following a period of unsustainable hypergrowth, WeWork has been on a years-long transformation to resize our cost structure, grow sustainable revenue and strengthen our balance sheet. All this while navigating a global pandemic."

Read more from us

"Today, we are kicking off a process of global engagement with our landlords to renegotiate nearly all our leases. We will seek to negotiate terms with our landlords that allow WeWork to maintain our unmatched quality of service and global network, in a financially sustainable manner. As part of these negotiations, we expect to exit unfit and underperforming locations and to reinvest in our strongest assets as we continuously improve our product."

Membership needs to have a strong offering

My experience of co-working spaces has been varied. Some, where I've gone on a one-day trial, have been a good place to get my head down and an escape from the confines of home, but haven't offered much more than a desk or table space and a charging point.

Most of us can remember when places such as WeWork were launched - it was quite the 'thing'. As a freelancer at the time, I could work away from office and home, there was a place to have a meeting, to focus and be creative, and to feel, well, like a proper 'grown up' worker type, neither office-bound nor tied to the kitchen table 'home office'.

Unlike a rented office space, a co-working space is a usually membership-driven offering, with a monthly or annual fee to 'tempt' workers through the door. Some are big memberships, with extras (think Soho House, Allbright), while others are more about the actual space (WeWork, Uncommon).

But a free stream of coffee and water just doesn't cut it any more. Same goes for 'you can bring your dog' - well, why would you, when you can work from home with your dog in their own bed? It all feels quite 2000s to say you can sit on a bean bag and talk about ideas for a new podcast.

Tangible vs non-tangible benefits

For many, coming to a co-working space isn't about the freebies, or the decor, it's about having a space where they can meet like minded business people, form connections, and be inspired. And it was the same for me - a key element of the membership was about meeting new people, and networking.

I have dabbled in co-working spaces with networking in mind and one, local to me in Oxfordshire, provided that more than the ones I'd frequented in London. They held networking breakfasts, and people often introduced themselves or introduced me to others that they felt might be a good business fit.

I would also say that some places I've visited felt like I had to already know what was going on - eg if I wanted to book a meeting room, how on earth did I did it? Everyone else seemed to already know.

The future of co-working

It might seem quite simple to say, and I'm no co-working space CEO, but to tempt people back to co-working, there needs to be a shift in what's offered as well as what people can gain from taking the time to travel to a co-working space. Events at spaces are something I've always enjoyed - such as panel events, or group discussions - as well as the opportunity to really connect with like-minded people.

If co-working spaces are to survive, they need to get with the 'programme' as it were - not just the odd sound proof booth for a quiet call, but I would say offering a full podcast studio would be a draw, for example, second screens for people who are using laptops, and accessibility as standard