You might also like

This is the feeling of Rebekah Whittaker, who co-hosts the 'In pursuit of Better You' podcast. "Why wouldn't you choose to spend around 1/3 of your day doing something that you love?" she says. "I don't think the issue is with thoughts about work spilling out of office hours, it's what they're spilling into that is worth keeping an eye on. If those thoughts take away time and energy from something else that you love doing then it may be a problem. But if you feel fulfilled in the areas of life that you want to be AND you love your work and are happy for it to be more than a 9-5, who's to say that's wrong?"
I agree - the difference between work time and leisure time is often blurred for me, because there's a third part of the day - the times when we're not fully working, not fully relaxing. The commute, a dog walk, watching TV... those times. I can't get my brain to fully switch off, and I often find in those 'in between times' my crush on my career comes to the fore - I might note a TV show with an HR angle or insight, or a new expert to follow on Instagram.
9-5 isn't right for so many of us anymore, and for those who are their own boss, even more so. That career crush can come because you are building your own business - and for HR, you will be working with those who run their own business, too.
For example, Emma Collins, who runs Empowered Women Do says: "There are no boundaries for me, because I do like to think about work out of office hours. My work is my identity. Because I'm busy being a mum, and working, I find a real buzz and special moment on an evening, once all the hustle and bustle is done, to sit down and think about work again after a busy afternoon and evening."
"I can't be 'just office hours' as I'm self employed and my business is a passion project, as well."
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.