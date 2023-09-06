You might also like

The world of workplace trends and buzzwords can feel quite negative, from quiet quitting, lazy girl working and even quiet cutting (where jobs are dissapearing from people's remit).

And it's backed up by statistics - the recent World Values Survey found that 73% of people in the UK say work is "very or rather important in their life". That might seem a lot, but we're ranked pretty low compared to other countries. There are still 27% of us who don't find work important.

What a shame. And a reason to introduce a new more positive work trend: Career Crushing.

Career Crushing is where you have a secret love of your job, and think about it outside of work hours but don't want to say anything for fear of being 'anti work-life balance'.

Not so much 'crushing your career' in a bad way, or a 'nailing it' way, career crushing is about crushing on your career - having a big old love in with what you do, and your work goals and plans.

The key line here is the feeling that less importance should be placed on work. That we are giving work too much, perhaps, of our brain time, of our feelings and thoughts, of our creative juices.

Back to the definition of work-life balance

There is so much being written and said about work-life balance, and rightly so. It's hugely important, but it's also very fluid, and completely subjective.

One person's work-life balance might be stopping right on the dot of their working hours, for another it's complete flexibliity which invovles working before that 9-5. It's about everything from money and location to training and holiday allowance.

We're told we should be thinking about other things when we're not at work - family, friends, leisure time, hobbies, pets, exercise... the list is endless.

But I find that I do think about work while I'm doing other things. And, if, like me, you enjoy what you do, is it such a crime to think about it out side of work hours?

For example, I might be swimming, and think of a possible brand that I'd love to connect with and interview for the HR Grapevine case studies series, or Big interview. Or I might be walking the dogs and think of a topic I think is important to explore for a report.

It might be that, at the weekend, I scroll on TikTok and, among the videos of dogs and craft that I enjoy, I see a work or career trend worth noting for the Monday morning meeting.

"Creativity doesn't have a timetable"

Helen Hill, coach at Unlikely Genius, says: "As the queen of having my most brilliant insights at the most random times of day, I would be mightily frustrated if I had to restrict myself to the 9-5. Creativity doesn’t appear on a set timetable (heck it’s not even guaranteed) or follow rules, you have to give it the freedom to come to you when it’s ready.

As I love doing some many of the services I offer, many feel likes hobbies and I would be doing them in my ‘free time’ anyway, so I don’t overthink going with the flow whether it strikes me at 9am or 9pm."

It's about the spread of your energy, not whether you're thinking about work...

This is the feeling of Rebekah Whittaker, who co-hosts the 'In pursuit of Better You' podcast. "Why wouldn't you choose to spend around 1/3 of your day doing something that you love?" she says. "I don't think the issue is with thoughts about work spilling out of office hours, it's what they're spilling into that is worth keeping an eye on. If those thoughts take away time and energy from something else that you love doing then it may be a problem. But if you feel fulfilled in the areas of life that you want to be AND you love your work and are happy for it to be more than a 9-5, who's to say that's wrong?"

I agree - the difference between work time and leisure time is often blurred for me, because there's a third part of the day - the times when we're not fully working, not fully relaxing. The commute, a dog walk, watching TV... those times. I can't get my brain to fully switch off, and I often find in those 'in between times' my crush on my career comes to the fore - I might note a TV show with an HR angle or insight, or a new expert to follow on Instagram.

And what about those who are self-employed?

9-5 isn't right for so many of us anymore, and for those who are their own boss, even more so. That career crush can come because you are building your own business - and for HR, you will be working with those who run their own business, too.

For example, Emma Collins, who runs Empowered Women Do says: "There are no boundaries for me, because I do like to think about work out of office hours. My work is my identity. Because I'm busy being a mum, and working, I find a real buzz and special moment on an evening, once all the hustle and bustle is done, to sit down and think about work again after a busy afternoon and evening."

"I can't be 'just office hours' as I'm self employed and my business is a passion project, as well."