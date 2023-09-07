'Sobbing through meetings' & 'culture of bullying' among claims against Goldman Sachs in High Court case

Goldman Sachs is facing a £1m lawsuit after a former executive raised allegations about the firm fostering a “culture of bullying”.

As first reported by the Financial Times, Ian Dodd claims that employees in Goldman’s London office would often “express distress” with meetings fraught with “high emotions, often tears,” according to documents filed in the High Court.

Dodd, the financial behemoth’s former global head of recruiting, argued that his demanding role at the “dysfunctional” workplace where he was “working excessive hours” led to a mental breakdown.

He also claims that “sobbing through meetings” was “common behaviour” and that there was a “consistently high level of emotion” running through team meetings.

The 55-year-old started working at Goldman Sach’s London base in November 2018, but reportedly became unwell in 2019 and left just two years later.

The case is set to first appear before a UK court in December.

Goldman Sachs has denied Dodd’s claims and filed documents with the High Court, in which it denies the various allegations made by Dodd: “As with many workplaces, there were occasions when colleagues were upset, for a variety of reasons (sometimes unconnected with work and sometimes connected with work), but it is denied that such instances were frequent or usual.”

“It is denied that there was a ‘culture of divisiveness’ or unpleasant infighting at the Defendant, whether as alleged or at all.”

It also denies the accusations that there were “displays of general agitation” by staff and denies there was a “culture of bullying at the defendant.”

The company is also relying on evidence from 2018, when Dodd wrote to his line manager that his first few days with the company “reaffirmed why Goldman Sachs is a wonderful place for me to be right now.”

“If he did work excessive hours, this was not because it was required or expected of him,” the company said.

Dodd’s claims that senior managers should have realised his mental health was deteriorating are also denied by Goldman.

Slater and Gordon, the law firm representing Dodd, declined to comment citing the “ongoing litigation.”

A culture of bullying and toil?

It’s not the first time Goldman has been accused of having a gruelling workplace culture that demands too much from employees.

In 2021, junior workers at Goldman Sachs spoke out about the extreme burnout being caused by “inhumane” working conditions and long working weeks.

In a leaked 11-page presentation created by 13 Goldman Sachs workers, research showed that the average amount of hours worked in a single week totalled 105, whilst the average amount of hours slept per night was just five.

Read more from us

Later that same year, news emerged that a Goldman Sachs intern was subjected to a ‘hazing ritual’ so brutal that he was left with lasting brain damage.

Patrick Blumenthal claims he was put in a chokehold in a bar by his boss, Julius Erukhimov, and held until he passed out and urinated on himself.

It was also claimed that HR executives didn’t take any disciplinary action against the boss after the incident was reported to them, and instead “swept this brutal attack under the rug.”

The firm later settled out-of-court with Blumenthal, who was 21 when the alleged incident took place in San Francisco in February 2018.

UK workplace bullying claims hit record high

Far from an issue confined to the walls of the world’s financial institutions, the number of claims lodged in the Employment Tribunal which contain allegations of bullying has increased 44% from 581 to a record high of 835 in the past 12 months, according to research from employment law specialists Fox & Partners.

Fox & Partners say this jump in bullying claims should be a “canary in the mine” moment for many organisations. It is a strong signal that many leadership teams are failing to address a growth in toxic work cultures. Old fashioned strategies for identifying and dealing with problematic behaviours are breaking down in changing working environments. Challenges with differing attitudes to flexible working can also result in conflict with managers.

A virtual working environment can result in novel patterns of bullying that are difficult to identify. For example:

Cutting remarks being made on video calls that are difficult to address positively;

Deliberately leaving colleagues out of remote meetings;

Using messaging apps to gossip during colleagues’ presentations.

Toxic work culture can lead to loss of talent

A toxic workplace can lead to loss of talent. In addition, it can negatively impact employees’ performance and well-being, with those being bullied likely to be less productive than their colleagues.

Fox & Partners says that senior managers should follow the guidance of relevant regulators such as the FCA and SRA in relation to their workplace culture. They stress that an unhealthy culture can cause significant harm to both businesses and their employees.

Within financial services, the FCA adds that a toxic workplace can also negatively impact consumers, participants in financial markets and markets themselves.

Read more from us

Fox & Partners adds that the rise in workplace bullying claims shows that employers should look to make improvements to develop positive work environments. Changes often need to be made at a systemic level, not merely on a case-by-case basis. This includes encouraging more effective and varied methods of communication, as well as giving senior staff training and guidelines on providing feedback to avoid misinterpretation.

Ivor Adair, Partner at Fox & Partners, said: “Tackling workplace bullying is no easy task, particularly in changing work environments. The record number of bullying claims is a worrying sign that some leadership teams have struggled to maintain healthy workplaces during the shift to hybrid working.”

“It is important for senior managers to ensure they are well placed to detect and address concerns from all levels of staff before conflict escalates. Employers should consider a suite of techniques that will effect lasting change, such as coaching, or more structured supervision and pastoral care programs. Employers must also be willing to enforce company policies to protect and support colleagues at risk, if workplace cultures are to be improved.”