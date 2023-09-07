Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Sarah Lancashire | Lessons in career development from her stellar CV

Lessons in career development from her stellar CV

From Raquel the barmaid to Sergeant Catherine Cawood, Sarah Lancashire has played a huge range of strong women - and her career to date showcases key lessons for HR and anyone in career development.

Be grateful

With her recent Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards, Lancashire showcased how even those at the top end of their niche and work can be humble and grateful. Sarah said in her acceptance speech: "I have been so very fortunate to spend my working life dong a job that I love. Made possible by brilliantly talented people – producers, directors… writers… actors. And I am exceptionally lucky to have enjoyed every single moment of it.”

While you might not be on stage at a huge arena giving an acceptance speech (although, keep aiming high!), being grateful is really important. Saying thank you to those you work with, being clear that others have helped you, and that your work is by no means a solo effort are all things to consider, even when you're becoming more senior in your company or roles.

Careers are built over time, not in a rush

You might have a huge end career goal in mind - CEO, or founder, or Head of Talent, but starting small and building up to the 'big roles' is a strong way to build your career. While we know her for Happy Valley, for example, her breakthrough role was as Raquel in Coronation Street, from 1991 to 1996.  She continued to make a name for herself in the world of British television. She appeared in numerous TV dramas and series, including Clocking Off, The Glass, The Cry, Where the Heart Is and Last Tango in Halifax.

Lancashire received critical acclaim and several awards for her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the television crime drama series "Happy Valley," which aired from 2014 to 2016. Her performance in the series was widely praised for its depth and complexity. So don't be to quick to want to be at the 'top', as there is plenty to gain from the journey there.

Be open to different opportunities outside your comfort zone

While Lancashire is primarily known for her work in television, she has also taken on roles in films. Some of her film credits include "Happily Ever After" (1990) and "And When Did You Last See Your Father?" (2007) - showing that just because you're fabulous in one area of your career, it doesn't mean you shouldn't try other things!

Is there something you'd like to do that isn't necessarily in your 'remit' that might add some strings to your bow, some learning, and ultimately lead you towards growth? Consider what might be a smart sideways move as well as the move upwards on the career trajectory.

