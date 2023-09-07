Worker plunges employer into debt by stealing £150K - but only pays back £1

A finance employee at a formerly successful restaurant has been ordered to pay back one pound to her employer despite stealing over £150,000.

The employee in question, Nicola Nightingale, worked in the finance department of the The Hardwick in Abergavenny, a restaurant owned by Great British Menu chef Stephen Terry, when she started to extract money from the business with help from her husband Simon.

Nightingale worked for the restaurant since 2018 and was responsible for handling the company’s finances, including paying staff and sending invoices to suppliers. It was during the pandemic, when most hospitality businesses were brought to their knees, that Nightingale began paying tens of thousands of pounds into her partner’s bank account, amounting to 55 separate payments.

Other ways she extracted money included making direct payments to her account, inflating wage payments, and disguising payments to herself as wages or invoices.

Read more from us

It was only when the restaurant was forced to shut due to the pandemic, and managers realised there had been unauthorised payments and business loans being taken out worth up to £80,000, that the fraud had been uncovered.

The couple were both given a suspended prison sentence from Cardiff Crown Court in May, and later an investigation was launched in an attempt to recover the stolen sum – Nightingale defrauded the company of £150,234 while £46,741 was tranfered to her partner’s account.

They had a final hearing on Tuesday for a court to decide confiscation orders, but following a “thorough” investigation, the court had been unable to find ‘realisable assets’ and the pair were only asked to repay one pound.

Integrity in finance

Arguably, your finance team (or person) is who you must have the most amount of trust in as a business leader. Some companies outsource their finance responsibilities, which may lead to better accountability.

However, most SMEs will typically have a small team, or indeed one person who controls finance. For this reason, it can be difficult for leaders to keep tabs on the inner workings of this often overlooked, but very important, position.

Experts often say the easiest way to prevent employee theft is to practice good bookkeeping and make sure that there isn’t only one person controlling too many financial transactions. Therefore, large transactions or invoices should be approved by a senior employee, only then can employers avoid the heartbreak of betrayal and financial bankruptcy if a bad egg runs off with their money.

Read more from us

On their website, Witan Solicitors outlines what businesses can do to prevent this: “A system of effective checks and balances, which includes monitoring of equipment, regular bookkeeping and surprise stock audits, and robust cyber-security measures can limit the opportunities any potential thief has to steal from the business.

“Surveillance, when used legitimately, and within the confines of the law, is one of the best security measures to ensure that employees are not stealing from the business.

“A robust employee theft and/or misconduct policy can also act as a deterrent, especially if staff are aware that you will adopt a no-tolerance policy towards workplace theft.”