Holly Willoughby, This Morning, and the delicate balance of the back-to-work 'fanfare'

The 'stage' was set rather more like the next performance of Mamma Mia! live than someone's return to work - the outside entrance of the ITV building where This Morning is filmed, turned into a Greek trattoria, with Holly Willoughby entering to 'Dancing Queen', and shimmying with co-host Alison Hammond.

"We're back at work - what's going on?" said Alison Hammond. Indeed. What appeared to be going on was the entire team focusing on the person who had been away.

Forgetting (if you can) the last time someone entered onto a stage to Dancing Queen was former PM Theresa May, the whole 'show' will have surely resonated with team leaders and those in HR, as reminiscent of 'that' member of staff who is all about their annual leave.

These are the four stages of a Holly-style member of staff's holiday departure and return:

Stage one: The pre hol build up

It begins before they go - the out of office is on, and at the end of every teams call or chat they slip in 'Of course, I'm off from Friday..' or 'Sorry, I won't be able to make that meeting, I'll be in Majorca!'

Stage two: The out of office goes on

'I thought best to set it a few hours before I went, so that..'

Worst of all, they've added YOUR name to the 'if it's urgent, please contact...' part of the message. And you're getting emails before their plane has even taxied onto the runway.

Stage three: Hello from the beach

There will always be someone who wants you to keep in mind they're away. This is the 'just checking in on teams' person, or the one who logs into their emails and then jumps into an exchange you're now in thanks to that 'please contact' message. You're handling it... but they just can't resist.

'Sorry! Couldn't resist!' they confirm - before saying 'right, best get back to the pool!'

See also: Them putting a post on LinkedIn about how important holidays and switching off are.

Stage Four: The Holly Willoughby style return

And then comes the grand finale - they're back! They might not play Dancing Queen, but they'll be in a fresh outfit, hair coiffed, and full of energy. Of course they are, they're like a jet ski that's just docked back at the jetty, leaving you and the rest of the team in their wake.

Whichever stage you find yourself working with or managing a person like this, there are three key things you can do to move forward:

1. HR - be clear on out of office policy: Remind staff that if they're setting an out of office before they go, they need to check with the person they are naming in their email as a contact if that works for them. It might be they don't need to name anyone at all if it's a short break.

2. Shut down any attempts to check in while they're away. If they join a meeting uninvited, politely say you're going to let them 'get back to things and relaxing', for example, or, if you see them post on LinkedIn, be wary of why they are doing that. Are they finding it hard to switch off? Why might that be?

3. As a manager, a catch up meeting on their return - listen to some brief holiday news, then focus in on what their plans are now they're back. Is there anything outstanding for them, from before they went away?