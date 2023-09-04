Cut your staff some slack if they're struggling in this September's sudden hot weather

Just when you thought it was time to get out the scarves, slippers and cardigans, the UK has been hit by a heatwave in early September.

And with the soaring temperatures might come a dip - or perceived dip - in productivity. However, if you're expecting to see staff struggling or already are noticing it, you need to cut them some slack rather than making huge demands.

While your instinct might be to wonder whether staff will 'go slow' in the heat, the flipside of that is the impact of the heatwave on employee wellbeing, as well as productivity.

What's the law when the heat is on?

Emma Tice, head of Employment Law at leading HR firm Precept, says that although the UK has no current legislation on minimum and maximum temperatures in the workplace, employees can ask for reasonable mitigation techniques to make working more bearable. She said: “All predictions are that this intense heat is here to stay on a regular basis with the Met Office records showing that all of the UK’s 10 warmest years have occurred in the last two decades. And whilst we often hear people asking if the temperature reaches more than 30C, are they entitled to the day off, the simple answer is ‘no’.

Read more from us

“Under the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974, employers are required to ensure the health, safety and welfare of those present in the workplace. Nowhere in that legislation or any of the regulations that sit alongside it is there a minimum or maximum temperature for indoor workplaces. The closest we get is in regulation 7 of the Workplace (Health, Safety & Welfare) Regulations 1992 which states that the temperature in all indoor workplaces should be “reasonable”. There is no ‘one size fits all’ answer here and it all depends on the nature of the work that is being undertaken and those who are present in the workplace.”

What do they need from you to get the job done?

It might seem extreme to offer staff a bonus for their electricity, or even to put the purchase of a fan on expenses, but that might just be the thing that helps your staff stay focused this week. It might be that changing working hours (and your expectations of them!) is a game-changer.

Emma Tice suggests that employers should assess the situation on a daily basis, and that temperature should clearly be a factor into those assessments. “Employers have a general legal obligation to undertake suitable assessments of health and safety risks of their employees. Suggestions we have to make things more harmonious include providing air-conditioning or, where that’s not possible, electric fans or cooling systems; staggering shift patterns so that employees can avoid travelling during the warmer – or colder – parts of the day and relaxing the dress code.”

Hydration, being comfy and cooling off...

Taking regular breaks and making sure they're hydrated is also a biggie. Ask staff if they are feeling well, if they are making sure they're hydrating, and taking breaks. And leave the gimmicks alone, adds Emma Tice. “I am not saying that providing a fan to your staff will be the deciding factor, but these types of things become really important to staff. It then is important that employers have a really clear stance on things like this... ice-cream vans at work are great, but is that what staff really want?

Watch more from us

“Maybe they would they prefer to come to work in comfier clothes or work from home? Would it be more convenient to work earlier in the day, or later in the evening? The list is endless but, in the market nowadays, employers have to be creative."

Consider other factors beyond the heat...

Bear in mind, too, that many will be back at their desks for the first time this week since the long summer holiday, and catching up on work that they weren't able to focus on due to juggling childcare demands.

And, above all, remember that this affects you, too. Grab a water, take a screen break and allow the vitamin D to soak into your bones, too.