Worker says they were sacked after asking for time off when their mum died

A company is facing the wrath of the internet after allegedly firing an employee who requested extra time off after his mother died.

Koroseal is the company at the centre of the controversy, which has grown so strong that the firm deactivated its social media accounts following a barrage of negative attention.

According to a Reddit post, a worker at the U.S. business, which creates wall coverings, reported he had taken three days of bereavement leave after his mum passed away. Not surprisingly, the brief absence was nowhere near long enough for the employee to process the traumatic situation.

The ex-employee wrote: "[I] was given 3 bereavement leave days to travel all the way to Florida, bury my mom and hurry back home - no time to rest, grieve, anything.

"I honestly haven't even had time to grieve as it's all been a blur."

So naturally, the worker contacted HR to request an extension to his bereavement leave. But he was stunned when, in response, he was sacked immediately.

"She said they've been gracious enough by offering me bereavement and basically fired me over email telling me they'll mail my final check," the man revealed.

In response to the Reddit post, online commenters bombarded Koroseal’s social media profiles with angry messages, describing their actions as “heartless”.

The backlash got so hot that the firm contacted their now-ex employee, pleading with them to remove the post. When their request was denied, they eventually deactivated their social accounts.

How to talk to employees about death and grief

This shocking case took place across the Atlantic but nevertheless, supporting employees going through the trauma of bereavement is something all HR leaders have to do. The most recent research shows that 57% of employees have experienced bereavement in the last five years and every day, more than 600 people quit work to look after older and disabled relatives.

And yet, fewer than one in five managers feel very confident supporting someone they manage with a bereavement.

Andrew Moore, Senior HR Consultant at WorkNest advises how HR can best support staff who have suffered a bereavement: “When someone we know suffers a loss, it’s our instinct to support them and help them. As employers, you also have a duty of care to anyone who works for you but it can be difficult to know what to say or do for a bereaved person.”

Be structured in your support

Have a set process in place for supporting employees when they inform you of a bereavement. This will include; letting them know about any bereavement leave entitlements, having an up-to-date & easily accessible employee handbook, providing mental well-being resources, sign posts to external supports, checking in on them a day or two after the bereavement and arranging future check-ins.

When they are coming back to work, a return-to-work meeting should be held. In the return-to-work meeting, you can have a meaningful conversation about the employee’s wellbeing and discuss their needs and any adjustments which could be put in place. The return-to-work meeting is also a good opportunity to provide the employee with any business updates. Once the employee has returned to work, weekly catch-ups for the first month are always a good idea.

Be Prepared

Have things planned out in advance so you can focus on having a supportive conversation with the employee. When meeting with the employee, plan what you’re going to discuss and have a list of supports available. Having this in advance will allow your brain to be in emotional mode which is better suited to empathy than being in a critical thinking mode which is focused on problem-solving. Once someone is back to work, try to remember things like anniversaries or special times of the year that may be particularly difficult or poignant.

Be Engaged

Everyone will go through bereavement at some point or another. Whilst there will be many similarities in experience, no two individuals will have identical journeys. To best support the employee, ensure you listen, empathise and act on what they’re saying. Bereavement is not only the loss of a person but a loss of control for those who remain. Through meaningful engagement and responsive actions, you can help the employee feel more in control of part of their life. This level of engagement will also help to manage an employee’s expectations when they return to work. Whilst you can make adjustments and take steps to support them, the employee will still need to be productive, if the bereavement is preventing them from completing their agreed duties, then they should speak with their GP and may need to take sick leave.

Be Flexible

People process loss in different ways and everyone needs different things. Following the previous points will allow you as a manager to remain flexible. If an employee makes a request to change their working pattern or responsibilities then you should, where possible, facilitate this. For example, they may ask to work from home, work flexibly, not have customer-facing duties etc. Any such change should be done for a limited time only (maximum 4 weeks) and this should be clearly communicated with the employee. Any such adjustments should ideally include a phased return to usual arrangements to help support the employee back to standard working arrangements.

Be Normal

Try to be normal, work can often be a distraction or help rehabilitate a person back into normal life. Whilst it may be our instinct to coddle and be overly cautious around a bereaved individual, this can often make them feel abnormal and serves as a reminder of their loss. Let the employee take the lead on any changes to regular interactions or behaviours (specifically if they ask for it). Normality can also be a great stabiliser and help them regain a sense of control and place in this world. So, if you usually talk about last night’s TV or complain about deliveries always being late or even some good personal news, then keep doing it.

Be Honest

People may want to pretend everything is okay when it’s not. They may be in denial about the impact a bereavement is having on them and this is often apparent in a drop off in quality of work or in meeting deadlines. If this is happening, have a conversation with the employee, be honest about the situation and what you’ve observed, and reassure them that it’s okay to give themselves a break. Re-examine some of the supportive measures available for the employee and make suggestions as to how pressure could be lifted temporarily.