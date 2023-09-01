Employee accuses boss of treating her like an 'angry black woman'

A UK employee claimed in a tribunal that her boss treated her like an “angry black woman’ and that she was unfairly dismissed.

Louise Lewis, the claimant, alleges that her manager Andrew Fell used ‘racial connotations’ to identify her as being aggressive after she accused him of bullying and harassment, and that he told her he “could do what he wanted” because he was in charge, an allegation he denies.

Lewis, who worked as a PE teacher, sued the school for racial discrimination, claiming that Fell, a newly appointed head teacher, was attempting to portray her as a negative racial stereotype. “It was his perception of how black people and particularly black women are,” she explained in the hearing.

The tribunal pinpoints an accidental email sent by a National Education Union (NEU) representative detailing staff hours as a significant event in the case. Once the email was identified as inaccurate by Fell, he told staff to disregard the message in a meeting where Lewis wasn’t present.

This led to a heated meeting between the pair where Lewis told Fell how he had made her feel and accused him of harassment and bullying. In response, Fell claimed that he felt “massively affronted” and took her reaction as “disproportionate and extreme”.

It was in this meeting, that Lewis claims Fell told her he “could do what he wanted”.

With growing tensions after this meeting, Lewis was later sacked when it was decided that her relationship with leadership at the organisation was irreparable.

Lewis’ suspension reportedly led to a social media campaign against Fell and “disruptive” protests outside the school.

“He had been presented in the media as a racist and the school being institutionally racist in circumstances where the diversity of the school and community was incredibly important to him. As the head teacher of a diverse school, it was very damaging when those kinds of links were presented,” the tribunal heard.

Although racial discrimination claims were dismissed in the tribunal, it was concluded that Lewis had been unfairly suspended and dismissed. With both Lewis’ approach to telling her grievances and Fell’s inexperience as causing factors in the dispute.

“Perhaps close to the root of the difficulties in (Ms Lewis) and Mr Fell's relationship was (her) at times naïve and unsubtle approach as a relatively newly appointed union representative when met with Mr Fell's inexperience and sensitivity of being challenged in his relatively new head teacher role,” the tribunal concluded.

However, the tribunal found that Lewis was indeed unfairly dismissed, for which she will receive compensation.

Overcoming stereotypes in the workplace

In research from Deloitte, which surveyed 3000 employees from large organisations, it was found that 39% experience bias frequently/ at least once a month, 83% say they experience bias as subtle and indirect or ‘microaggressions’, and 68% said that experiencing bias has had a negative impact on their productivity.

HR can combat workplace stereotypes by implementing diversity training programs, promoting a culture of inclusion, and enforcing strict anti-discrimination policies.

Diversifying hiring practices to ensure a broader range of perspectives can also enable employees to naturally dismantle their own biases and stereotypes. Through thinking about stereotypes as an active element of conscious and unconscious bias, HR can create a workplace where stereotypes are challenged and drawn out.