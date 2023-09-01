Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Racism row | Employee accuses boss of treating her like an 'angry black woman'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Employee accuses boss of treating her like an 'angry black woman'

A UK employee claimed in a tribunal that her boss treated her like an “angry black woman’ and that she was unfairly dismissed.

Louise Lewis, the claimant, alleges that her manager Andrew Fell used ‘racial connotations’ to identify her as being aggressive after she accused him of bullying and harassment, and that he told her he “could do what he wanted” because he was in charge, an allegation he denies.

Lewis, who worked as a PE teacher, sued the school for racial discrimination, claiming that Fell, a newly appointed head teacher, was attempting to portray her as a negative racial stereotype. “It was his perception of how black people and particularly black women are,” she explained in the hearing.

The tribunal pinpoints an accidental email sent by a National Education Union (NEU) representative detailing staff hours as a significant event in the case. Once the email was identified as inaccurate by Fell, he told staff to disregard the message in a meeting where Lewis wasn’t present.

Shocking revelations of racism and 12-hour shifts reveal what life is like inside Tesla
Read more from us

Musk strikes again | Shocking revelations of racism and 12-hour shifts reveal what life is like inside Tesla

This led to a heated meeting between the pair where Lewis told Fell how he had made her feel and accused him of harassment and bullying. In response, Fell claimed that he felt “massively affronted” and took her reaction as “disproportionate and extreme”.

It was in this meeting, that Lewis claims Fell told her he “could do what he wanted”.

With growing tensions after this meeting, Lewis was later sacked when it was decided that her relationship with leadership at the organisation was irreparable.

Lewis’ suspension reportedly led to a social media campaign against Fell and “disruptive” protests outside the school.

“He had been presented in the media as a racist and the school being institutionally racist in circumstances where the diversity of the school and community was incredibly important to him. As the head teacher of a diverse school, it was very damaging when those kinds of links were presented,” the tribunal heard.

Although racial discrimination claims were dismissed in the tribunal, it was concluded that Lewis had been unfairly suspended and dismissed. With both Lewis’ approach to telling her grievances and Fell’s inexperience as causing factors in the dispute.

Employee Health: An Industry Perspective

Employee Health: An Industry Perspective

Improve productivity with healthier, happy people

Do you know how healthy the people in your industry are? 

Employers will be required to provide free health checks for employees, however, with cost seen as the main barrier to implementing health & wellbeing initiatives, the pressure will be to scale quickly and provide health and wellbeing services within already stretched budgets. 

Our new report, will help you understand health risks affecting productivity within your industry and how affordable digital solutions can improve productivity, with healthier, happy people.

You will discover:

  • Insights into the unhealthiest and the healthiest industries

  • The connection between health inequalities and workplace productivity

  • Which employers are leading the way with digital health check technology

  • How you can improve the wellbeing of your workforce

Show more
Show less
Download Report

“Perhaps close to the root of the difficulties in (Ms Lewis) and Mr Fell's relationship was (her) at times naïve and unsubtle approach as a relatively newly appointed union representative when met with Mr Fell's inexperience and sensitivity of being challenged in his relatively new head teacher role,” the tribunal concluded.

However, the tribunal found that Lewis was indeed unfairly dismissed, for which she will receive compensation.

Overcoming stereotypes in the workplace

In research from Deloitte, which surveyed 3000 employees from large organisations, it was found that 39% experience bias frequently/ at least once a month, 83% say they experience bias as subtle and indirect or ‘microaggressions’, and 68% said that experiencing bias has had a negative impact on their productivity.

HR can combat workplace stereotypes by implementing diversity training programs, promoting a culture of inclusion, and enforcing strict anti-discrimination policies.

Diversifying hiring practices to ensure a broader range of perspectives can also enable employees to naturally dismantle their own biases and stereotypes. Through thinking about stereotypes as an active element of conscious and unconscious bias, HR can create a workplace where stereotypes are challenged and drawn out.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

£1.3m payout for woman whose boss commented on her breasts
Sexual harassment | £1.3m payout for woman whose boss commented on her breasts
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Third of customers sexually harassed by 'pest' workers illegally using personal details
'It's illegal' | Third of customers sexually harassed by 'pest' workers illegally using personal details
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
£360k payout for trainee sexually harassed by boss
National Grid | £360k payout for trainee sexually harassed by boss
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?