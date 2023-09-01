Do your staff need some FLARHAL? (and what on Earth is FLARHAL?)

Early September means back to school in the UK, and, with it, a return to work for many exhausted parents.

As a potential solution, one of those parents has come up with a suggestion for extending annual leave by two days to help everyone readjust - and she's called it FLARHAL: 'feeling like a real human again leave'.

FLARHAL might sound like a new Scandi wellness trend or that vase you'd like from IKEA, but it's actually a concept created by consumer affairs journalist Felicity Hannah, and, while it might seem like a joke at first, has a more serious undertones.

In my opinion, parents should get a statutory extra 2 days off when the kids go back to school so they can have a haircut, hoover the car, go to the gym and sit peacefully for FIVE DAMN MINUTES. We could call it 'feeling like a real human again leave' or 'FLARHAL'. — Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) August 31, 2023

Hannah added: "The key thing is, it cannot just be extra leave. No. Then it would get swallowed up by the holidays - it has to be true FLARHAL."

Speaking to HR Grapevine, Felicity Hannah said: "My tweet about Feeling Like A Real Human Again Leave (FARHAL) was definitely tongue in cheek but with the number of parents demanding this becomes a political campaign shows it’s definitely touched a nerve.

"The idea of FARHAL is one or two days off, after the long summer holiday for parents to just get their lives back on track. We need haircuts, we need to clean the car, we need to go back to the gym. Importantly, this cannot just be extra holiday because that would just be subsumed into the summer childcare. It has to be time off during the term, giving parents a chance to focus on themselves."

Not just for parents, either!

Hannah continues: "One reply to my tweet suggested that it shouldn’t just be for parents. Rosie Earl replied to me with: ‘As a toddler mum, I fully back this, but make it for everyone - “Ali was at Glasto, so now he’s on FLARHAL for a couple of days.” or “Leigh’s mum came to stay last week, so the boss gave her FLARHAL to reset.”’

"This makes absolute sense! Giving your team some time to just feel like themselves again could be the answer to a recharged, reenergised and recommitted team."

It's about flexibility, and retention

"I think that showing frazzled parents some flexibility not just over the holidays but in those first few days back would be a real workplace perk! It would make for happier parents, which means a more productive workforce too. It would help with staff retention – who is going to leave a company that cares enough about their team to offer FLARHAL?! Plus, it would support the wellbeing of your team in a genuinely tangible way, more than an at-desk massage or a company away day.

Look, maybe you want to be a supportive employer but FLARHAL feels a bit extreme. If that’s the case – maybe just show your parent workforce some kindness. It’s been a long summer of balancing childcare, guilt and work. A lot of us are running on empty.