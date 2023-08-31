Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Bohemian Grove | Men's club for rich and famous faces wage theft lawsuit

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Men's club for rich and famous faces wage theft lawsuit

Bohemian Grove has been known to accommodate some of the world’s most famous and powerful men.

The illusive camp, which has confidential male-only membership, has hosted guests such as Richard Nixon, Clint Eastwood, Mark Twain, Bill Gates and Ronald Reagan, to name a few.

Now, three workers from the California-based campsite are alleging that they were made to work “non-stop” for 16 hours as valets and were not given bathroom or lunch breaks. For this time, the workers say they were only paid for eight hours of work.

Workers were also told that the camp didn’t have enough money to support raises, despite accommodating some of the world’s most wealthy and having millions of dollars in assets. Reportedly, the camp took in more than $4.5m (£3.5m) in 2020 and has more than $38m (£29.9m) in assets.

Read more from us

'Grotesque extremes' | UK's top CEOs received 16% pay rise, think tank reveals

The camp is famous for its summer ‘frat’-like parties, for which one of the prosecutors said, in an interview for Air Mail, that members party as if they “don’t want that college experience to go away” but now they just have “more money and better alcohol,” he added.

In response, the club denied all allegations and said the plaintiffs had never worked at the club to begin with, describing the suit as a “transparent attempt to drag the Club into their individual circumstances.”

"Frat house" parties and "non-stop" work

The Air Mail article describes the boozy, masculine environment cultivated at the camp.

“It’s the sort of partying that’s learned in a frat house and evolved by men whose careers depend on sociability: gin fizzes in the morning; Kahlua and coffee; wine at lunch, white and then red; more wine at dinner; and, routinely, Manhattans with cigars,” he wrote.

Allegedly, one lunch included four valets working “non-stop for approximately 18 hours, providing a two-course lunch and dinner to 90 guests.”

From our premium content
Pay in the UK is surging, but the growth is unsustainable

Balancing act | Pay in the UK is surging, but the growth is unsustainable

In the suit, Bill Dawson, the camp’s treasurer has been accused of telling valets to “falsify payroll records and work off the-the-clock,” while the lawsuit details how “employees were intimidated or coerced into waiving meal periods.” Some employees also allege being paid “under the table” during their shifts.

Claims also include club members being made aware that valets were able to work “non-stop” whilst they were on the grounds, and employees were not allowed to take phone calls over 30 minutes or between 9am and 9pm.

A previous lawsuit was filed by former Bohemian Grove workers between 2015 and 2019. The camp was forced to pay a settlement of $3.5m (£2.7m). Another lawsuit in 2016, where a similar case of wage theft was concerned, saw the camp pay out another $7m (£5.5m).

But the current lawsuit plaintiffs, argue that they expect the camp to “shield itself from legal liability by asserting that the camps operate autonomously.”

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

UK's top CEOs received 16% pay rise, think tank reveals
'Grotesque extremes' | UK's top CEOs received 16% pay rise, think tank reveals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
An employer's guide to inflation
What is it? | An employer's guide to inflation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Pay in the UK is surging, but the growth is unsustainable
Balancing act | Pay in the UK is surging, but the growth is unsustainable
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?