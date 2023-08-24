Third of customers sexually harassed by 'pest' workers illegally using personal details

A recent study conducted by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has unveiled a disconcerting trend of unwanted romantic or sexual propositions from staff at various firms who possess customers' personal information.

The research, based on interviews with 2,289 UK adults, highlighted that approximately 17% of the general public had experienced unwanted contact from employees after utilising business services.

The ICO's investigation found that nearly a third of young people, aged 18 to 34, had been subjected to such unsolicited advances, while a quarter of individuals aged 35 to 44 also reported falling prey to this behaviour. The ICO has emphasised that this practice is unequivocally against the law.

London emerged as the city with the highest rate, where 33% of respondents reported having encountered such incidents.

Looking for more

The deputy commissioner of the ICO, Emily Keaney, expressed deep concern about the prevalence of these incidents and the distress they cause. She indicated that the ICO had initiated a call for evidence from victims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issue's scale.

Ms. Keaney underscored that the misconception that such advances might be perceived as romantic was entirely misguided. She emphasised that this behaviour is intimidating, inappropriate, and constitutes a violation of the law.

Notably, both the individual employees and the companies could be held accountable for these actions. Organisations are legally obligated to handle customer data responsibly and strictly for its intended purposes. Breaching these responsibilities could lead to legal consequences for both parties involved.

In response to these alarming findings, the ICO has launched a campaign to remind businesses of their duty to safeguard customer data and prevent the misuse of such information by their employees.

Cyber Data Law solicitors' Managing Partner, Emma Green, provided practical advice to victims, suggesting they firmly instruct the perpetrators to cease contact, delete their information, report the incident to the respective company, file a complaint with the ICO, and reach out to the authorities if they feel unsafe.

The study further revealed that 66% of the public deemed this practice morally wrong, with 74% of female respondents and 58% of male respondents sharing this sentiment. The ICO's research has ignited discussions about the ethical responsibilities of businesses, particularly those in customer-facing roles, to ensure that data is protected from misuse by their employees.

The ICO, as the UK's independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, is taking proactive steps to address this issue. The office plans to communicate directly with major businesses, including those in food and parcel delivery sectors, to remind them of their obligations and the severe consequences of overlooking these responsibilities.

The ICO's efforts aim to curtail this unsettling trend and promote a safer and more respectful business environment for all consumers.