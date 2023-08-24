Saying 'Thank You' to staff shouldn't be seen as a reward, but it's a good place to start

Thank you are two tiny words that, it turns out, can really mean a lot to staff.

A recent study with bus workers in London delved into the impact of being thanked, and has wider implications for HR by showcasing the way in which praise can be a productivity and wellbeing boost. But it's by no means the only way you should be rewarding staff.

The survey, carried out by the University of Sussex, Transport for London (TfL) and research company Neighbourly Lab focused on the role of bus drivers, and specifically the job they do, and the service they provide.

But it’s easy to take the findings and say ‘how does this impact my staff, my teams, my managers?’ in any industry.

The impact of saying ‘thank you’ made drivers feel "respected", "seen" and "appreciated", they said.

Those are big feelings, strong reactions.

It’s not just driving the bus, it’s driving it safely, making sure it stays to schedule, helping people with additional needs on and off the transport, advising on route, advising on whether this is the right place to get off.

‘Thank you’ can feel like such a small thing to say, but to level those words with respect is huge. It makes you wonder what else you can do that has nothing to do with pay rises, bonuses or super duper away day treats that will actually give staff an amazing boost, and boost productivity, too.

Thank you as the key to the door to appreciation, respect, and more

Grainne O'Dwyer, senior project manager at Neighbourly Lab, explains: "Whilst thanks/praise is a good motivational tool so staff feel appreciated, it is also perceived to be the bare minimum. Our research ended just as pay disputes and strike action was looming in the London bus sector. We would be remiss to claim that a thank you from passengers is anywhere near as motivating as a pay increase.

"Drivers were unhappy with their level of pay and felt it was unfair remuneration for the service they provide.Is this also about service? Of course, a bus driver is providing a service, and therefore thanks is specifically for the thing they’re doing. But you’re wrong to assume that the job role itself is the thing we’re thanking someone for."

While the survey focused on a service role of bus driver, there are comparisons to be made across industries and jobs; And it's also about internal appreciation, says Grainne. That is to say, it's not just up to customers to thank your staff. While pay came up in informal discussions during the research, it's easy to think that people only want pay rises as a way of being appreciated.

Micro interactions and positive impact

Carried out thanks to funding from the National Lottery Commission, the research has opened up conversations about the ways 'micro interactions' - saying thank you, offfering praise - add up. But words aren't the only way to thank staff.

"Thank yous are absolutely crucial," shares Grainne O'Dwyer. "It can be a verbal thank you, or it could be a 'surprise and delight' such as offering an unscheduled half day off."

She also suggests small gifts, such as books, to thank staff. And of course, it's also about the wider picture of knowing what staff are doing, so you can give praise accordingly. Reality and perception of someone's working experience day to day can be skewed if the lines of communication don't exist.

"Getting feedback means that you can work out the lived experience of staff," she adds.

It comes back to knowing what your staff are feeling, how they're doing in their role, what their goals and and turning their feedback into change. Thank you is synonymous with respect and appreciation - and if you havne't already, it might be time to thank some of your staff today and think about how you reward them, moving forward.