Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Return-to-office | Firms are tempting workers back to the office with money, but it won't work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firms are tempting workers back to the office with money, but it won't work

We are yet to discover whether remote or in-office work is better for productivity.

Research and anecdotes support both sides of the argument, creating uncertainty. One thing that is certain, however, is that employers are increasingly demanding their staff come back to the office.

For workers who have gotten used to the luxury of working from home, not needing to commute, and having extra hours in the day for themselves, going back into the office isn’t an appealing proposition. This is why many firms are tempting workers back to the office with money.

Whether or not in-office workers should get paid more than remote workers has been disputed since the pandemic. Arguably, office workers spend more time and money, particularly on travel and lunch, than their home-worker peers. Yet, home-workers might argue that their job has increased electricity, WiFi, and water bills, especially during a hike in energy costs.

Why return-to-office mandates impact women the most
Looking for more

Gender commuting gap | Why return-to-office mandates impact women the most

The argument is made even more complex by the fact that some workers relocated to ‘less expensive’ areas, meaning that many, whether intentionally or not, gave themselves a pay rise as they saw their wages go further than before.

There are various factors to consider when deciding whether companies should start paying office workers more. It can’t be ignored that the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on the attitude and desires of the UK workforce. Many workers are feeling financially unstable and so might be tempted to step back into the office with the opportunity of increased pay.

None the less, workers recognise how significant the shift has been since the pandemic from office to in-person work and won’t be so quick to let go of this. For so many workers, giving up the choice to work remotely isn’t an option. For example, the flexibility of remote work has enabled working parents to easily navigate their parenting around their professional lives.

This is particularly true for working mums, who tend to be the primary caregiver. This is even true for those with disabilities, where remote work can give flexibility and space around these various needs. In this sense, remote work empowers marginalized groups, which won’t be let go of so easily for extra cash.

Looking for more

In-office vs remote | Do bosses actually regret demanding staff back to the office?

The biggest success of remote work has been the positive impact it can have on a workforce’s well-being. ‘Wellbeing’ became the buzzword of the working world during the pandemic, and remote work had everything to do with it. There have been massive shifts in the attitude of workers who are increasingly prioritising their own physical and mental well-being over pay, despite the latter contributing to their financial well-being.

This attitude is illustrated by research from Jabra, which found that flexible working has overtaken salary as a top benefit to employees, where 59% of respondents said they would prefer flexible work to an increased salary. The essence of this figure underpins my point of view: Although tempting to some, firms shouldn’t hold their breath in assuming workers will be queuing up to get back to the office because of a pay increase.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Why return-to-office mandates impact women the most
Gender commuting gap | Why return-to-office mandates impact women the most
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Do bosses actually regret demanding staff back to the office?
In-office vs remote | Do bosses actually regret demanding staff back to the office?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CEO clinging onto power despite employee revolt
Goldman Sachs | CEO clinging onto power despite employee revolt
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Sexual harassment | £1.3m payout for woman whose boss commented on her breasts

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 3 mins read

Hybrid headaches | 42% of managers don't know their company's flexible working policy. Do you?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Respect and appreciation | Saying 'Thank You' to staff shouldn't be seen as a reward, but it's a good place to start

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

5 winning factors for thriving employee engagement

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Employee Health: An Industry Perspective

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?