Firms are tempting workers back to the office with money, but it won't work

We are yet to discover whether remote or in-office work is better for productivity.

Research and anecdotes support both sides of the argument, creating uncertainty. One thing that is certain, however, is that employers are increasingly demanding their staff come back to the office.

For workers who have gotten used to the luxury of working from home, not needing to commute, and having extra hours in the day for themselves, going back into the office isn’t an appealing proposition. This is why many firms are tempting workers back to the office with money.

Whether or not in-office workers should get paid more than remote workers has been disputed since the pandemic. Arguably, office workers spend more time and money, particularly on travel and lunch, than their home-worker peers. Yet, home-workers might argue that their job has increased electricity, WiFi, and water bills, especially during a hike in energy costs.

The argument is made even more complex by the fact that some workers relocated to ‘less expensive’ areas, meaning that many, whether intentionally or not, gave themselves a pay rise as they saw their wages go further than before.

There are various factors to consider when deciding whether companies should start paying office workers more. It can’t be ignored that the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on the attitude and desires of the UK workforce. Many workers are feeling financially unstable and so might be tempted to step back into the office with the opportunity of increased pay.

None the less, workers recognise how significant the shift has been since the pandemic from office to in-person work and won’t be so quick to let go of this. For so many workers, giving up the choice to work remotely isn’t an option. For example, the flexibility of remote work has enabled working parents to easily navigate their parenting around their professional lives.

This is particularly true for working mums, who tend to be the primary caregiver. This is even true for those with disabilities, where remote work can give flexibility and space around these various needs. In this sense, remote work empowers marginalized groups, which won’t be let go of so easily for extra cash.

The biggest success of remote work has been the positive impact it can have on a workforce’s well-being. ‘Wellbeing’ became the buzzword of the working world during the pandemic, and remote work had everything to do with it. There have been massive shifts in the attitude of workers who are increasingly prioritising their own physical and mental well-being over pay, despite the latter contributing to their financial well-being.

This attitude is illustrated by research from Jabra, which found that flexible working has overtaken salary as a top benefit to employees, where 59% of respondents said they would prefer flexible work to an increased salary. The essence of this figure underpins my point of view: Although tempting to some, firms shouldn’t hold their breath in assuming workers will be queuing up to get back to the office because of a pay increase.