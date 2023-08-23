Workers are turning to AI to write CVs, but is that really an issue?

It seems, based on data published by tech company Kaspersky, that workers are utilising AI tools like ChatGPT when writing CVs and cover letters.

In fact, the research found that a huge 42% of respondents thought OpenAI's popular chatbot could improve or refine their portfolios and help them stand out from the competition.

This is somewhat inevitable, given the high-profile coverage and analysis that AI tools have garnered in recent months. Workers are no strangers to these tools; 58% of workers are using generative AI tools to save time in the office, for example by summarising meetings and long documents.

This will likely cause some unease from HR and recruitment leads. After all, whilst CVs are very slowly dying out, they’re still the primary way that most organisations first hear about and interact with talent.

If AI is transforming CVs and cover letters, the primary concern will likely be, are they still a good indication of a workers’ credentials and relevancy for the role? That’s a complex question with a few key factors to mull.

Firstly, let’s look at the future of work in a post-AI world. The fact is, it’s not going anywhere. As Kaspersky’s data shows, most employees are already very literate at using ChatGPT and its rivals as a time saving tool. So, the role you’re hiring for is one where AI may now play a significant part in day-to-day life.

If someone’s CV has caught your attention, and it’s been written using an AI tool, then chances are, that individual is skilled at using the tool, and can do so well. If they’ve impressed you thus far, why can’t they continue using AI in the role itself?

Secondly, leveraging AI in the job application process has the potential to be a game-changer, especially for individuals with neurodivergent disabilities like dyslexia, and also those with physical disabilities such as visual impairment.

One notable advantage is the inclusive aspect of AI-powered CV writing tools. Individuals with disabilities, such as dyslexia, often face challenges in articulating their skills and experiences on paper.

The use of AI can act as a leveller, empowering such candidates to present their qualifications effectively, giving them a fair shot at securing opportunities they deserve. This aligns perfectly with the corporate world's growing emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

By utilising AI, these prospective candidates can completely transform the job-hunting process. We totally accept that solutions for physical disabilities like wheelchairs or hearing aids, in what way is embracing the use of AI as an aid for a differently-abled individual any different?

We should be embracing any tools that help facilitate a better candidate experience and find talent from a broad church of backgrounds and experiences.

And finally, there’s no reason why AI can’t also be a huge boon to you. As recruiters and HR professionals, you might find the use of AI intriguing, as it could streamline your screening processes and ensure that you're presented with well-structured, compelling applications.

In a time when HR teams are swamped with applications, the assistance of AI in sifting through the initial pool could offer a breath of fresh air.

However, the benefits of AI should be approached with at least some level of caution. Candidates and recruiters should exercise due diligence and not overly rely on the technology's output.

While AI tools can provide structure and language suggestions, they might not capture the nuances of an applicant's unique experiences. The role of HR professionals becomes crucial in evaluating candidates beyond their applications.

In workplaces increasingly driven by data, AI could well be the key to revolutionising the way we approach talent acquisition. While there may be scepticism surrounding its application, particularly in assessing authenticity and maintaining data security, the responsible use of AI tools can elevate the recruitment process.