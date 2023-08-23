What is the 'September surge' and how will it affect HR?

The Back to School signs are firmly in the shops, and if you’re not already home from your summer holiday, you’re probably close to it. Yes, the autumn vibes are in full swing, and with them comes a new TikTok trend with big implications for HR: The September Surge.

It’s recruitment and job search time – and you need to be tuned in not only to what staff might be doing about their role and job search but also to those who are looking at your company and wondering if they should bring their talent to your table.

What is the September Surge?

Coined to describe the time between Labor Day in the US (think August bank holiday in the UK) and Halloween, this is a time when it's believed that applications go up, and, along with that, people should be applying for jobs, updating their CV and LinkedIn profile for opportunities placed by recruiters.

Read more from us

Along with the spooky candle-lighting videos and pumpkin spice lattes, the #SeptemberSurge trend has begun to build on TikTok as everyone from recruiters and HR talent leaders to coaches and job seekers offer their advice on making the most of this 'season'.

It’s not to be confused with the myriad audios doing the rounds on TikTok and Instagram about making the most of the final four months of the year. (Think ‘You’ve got four months until 2024… how will you achieve your goals…?). The September Surge is about recruitment – it’s a period in the calendar when it’s perceived that people are looking for new talent, and staff are considering a move. It is also fuelled by the return to work after the summer break, and that 'what now?' feeling many will be having.

What does the September Surge mean for HR?

The impact of this surge is two fold. One, if you’re specialising in talent acquisition and recruitment, it might be a time for you to be looking for new staff. Especially if you’ve also had some handing in their notice post holiday. People will be choosing to make changes becuase of the September Surge, and you need to be aware of what they might be doing and the impact on your role and company.

And don't be fooled into thinking that because it's a trend it's not something you should be conscious of - for HR, the September Surge is about being open to changes in recruitment, staff and teams, from those you already have on board to those you might want to recruit.

It's not a negative thing - some people will be keen to move on, and it could be their time. Others will be keen to stay and be looking for promotion, benefits or pay rises.

There's also a golden opportunity here to think about recruiting and boosting your talent pools.

When it comes to your current staff...

So, what of the surge and your current staff? Are you facing a mass exodus of employeees? Of course not! But there will be signs that shifts are happening, and you need to be ahead of the surge curve.

Looking out for changes on LinkedIn is a good place to start. If you’re not already connected with everyone in your team and company, why not? Build your connections so you can see if they are posting more, and putting themselves out there. It’s not just about that ‘open to work’ badge on the profile picture, but also about what they share, perhaps if they ask for a recommendation. This isn’t about catching them out, but more about noticing who is getting itchy feet, or might be unhappy – people you don’t want your company to lose.

Noticing where change is happening means you can implement your appraisals and find out how to keep them or woo them back.

Recruiting from the Surge...

The September Surge is a great time to refresh your talent pool and connections, too. Those who are keen to change roles, or might be amazing talent for your company may well be poutting themselves out there, too. Look out for those who are showing as 'open to work', and have a scan of social media as well as LinkedIn - especially since this is a TikTok trend.

Take time to look at people who are posting about this - what do they have to say that can inform and influence your decisions during the surge? (And yes, if you're not on TikTok, perhaps it's time to join and get into #HRTok).

Read more from us

If you are open to people approaching you to start a conversation about roles you have open, or to new talent, you could post something to say that, or change your LinkedIn profile picture to 'hiring'.

It might be a good move to set up some internal meetings, too, to find out which departments and managers are looking for new hires, and the kind of talent gaps that your teams have.

And it matters for you, too

As someone who works in HR, you might also be looking for a new role, or to change up what you're doing. The surge might be a good time to do that, too. Time to check your own LinkedIn profile and CV. While many are updating theirs, you could make the most of the September Surge to see what needs changing on yours, and ask for some recommendations, too.