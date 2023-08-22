Shocking number of sexual harassment cases go uninvestigated, and HR needs to do better

With many thousands of employees no longer attending the office, or working part of the time at home, part of the time on-site, it would be understandable but unfortunately wrong to conclude that the physical distance between colleagues must lessen the prevalence of sexual harassment at work.

Shockingly, according to a new TUC survey of 1,000 female professionals, a disgraceful two-thirds of young women say they have endured bullying, sexual harassment or verbal abuse in the workplace.

Around three in five of those polled actually reported experiencing such mistreatment at work to a manager, rising to 62 per cent among women aged between 25 and 34. Sadly, this means that a high volume of harassment cases simply aren’t even being investigated.

As for why so many go unreported, most victims noted that they don’t report incidents because they fear they won’t be believed or it could damage their career. In short, this is a huge failing on the part of HR.

What constitutes sexual harassment?

According to ACAS, sexual harassment is defined as unwanted behaviour of a sexual nature, and the law (the equality act of 2010) protects employees and workers, contractors and self-employed people and job applicants from sexual harassment.

And to legally constitute sexual harassment, the unwanted behaviour must have either violated someone's dignity, whether it was intended or not, and/or created an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for them, whether intended or not.

This absolutely includes verbal harassment, which in some cases has become more prevalent due to home working. “What we were talking about when you’re referring to remote harassment, it’s the language that is used,” Stephen Dwyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal and Operating Officer at the American Staffing Association explains.

And indeed, contrary to what many people might think, legal and organisational behaviour expert, Tracy A. Pearson, highlights that the comfort of someone’s home might make the impact of such behaviour even more harmful for victims: “When you’re sitting in that sort of environment when somebody does do something to you, it’s something that you feel more deeply.”

Robust policies are needed from HR

It's crucial that HR does all that it can to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. This doesn’t just mean being reactive, but actually fostering a culture in which harassment is unacceptable, and where discussing these cases isn’t a taboo.

But where do you start? In a previous interview, Katie Hodson, Partner and Head of Employment at SAS Daniels LLP, told HR Grapevine that in instances of sexual harassment, employers should have “robust policies in place”.

She previously pointed out that “staff need to be clear that this behaviour is unacceptable and aware of the consequences of breaching the policies. This could be supported by staff training”.

“Further, any and all complaints should be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. This would include asking relevant questions and looking at the evidence with a clear and unbiased viewpoint,” Hodson concluded.