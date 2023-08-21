Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
2 mins read

Goldman Sachs | CEO clinging onto power despite employee revolt

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CEO clinging onto power despite employee revolt

The once-firm support pillars of David Solomon's tenure as CEO of Goldman Sachs are displaying signs of erosion, as internal unrest casts a shadow over his leadership.

Solomon, who has held the reins of the prestigious investment bank for nearly five years, now confronts one of his most challenging periods in office, characterised by waning morale and dislike of his leadership.

Reports of Solomon's leadership style, often characterised as blunt and uncompromising, have raised eyebrows in HR circles for years. He was one of the first high-profile instigators of a full office return, telling the media that remote working was “...an aberration that we're going to correct as quickly as possible," despite pushback from staff.

In 2021, he caused outrage by seemingly endorsing junior employees within Goldman Sachs working 95-hour weeks, and refusing to dissuade workers from doing so.

BBC's Lineker U-turn speaks volumes about staff revolts & social media rules
Read more from us

'Seismic impact' | BBC's Lineker U-turn speaks volumes about staff revolts & social media rules

In a recent damning piece published by New York Magazine, Solomon was asked if he was "too big a jerk" to guide the bank effectively.

Amid the swirling discontent within the bank's ranks, insiders reveal that discussions about the CEO's standing will feature prominently in an upcoming Board meeting, scheduled for next month.

Yet, while these internal concerns have undoubtedly punctured the veneer of Solomon's leadership, sources familiar with the thinking of several Board members have indicated that they continue to stand firmly behind him.

These Board members reportedly believe that the negative press and internal dissent are exaggerations, and they intend to shield their CEO from what they consider external noise.

However, no amount of Board support can shield Solomon from the reported growing sense of dissatisfaction from Goldman Sachs’ staff. Insiders have shared that productivity is allegedly nosediving as workers feel that their wellbeing is side-lined. With this in mind, there's a chance that Solomon could soon be facing an employee revolt. 

As the spotlight intensifies on Solomon's leadership, the dynamics within Goldman Sachs continue to evolve, leaving both internal stakeholders and external observers eagerly awaiting the outcome of the impending Board meeting and the actions that will be taken in response to the mounting challenges.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Employees gamble and 'get high' while 'KKK' sign hangs in office
'Nightmare’ workplace | Employees gamble and 'get high' while 'KKK' sign hangs in office
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
B-Corp giant shares how ESG and D&I have transformed business
'It works' | B-Corp giant shares how ESG and D&I have transformed business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Five challenges HR shares with the British festival season
Cider, crowds, rock & roll | Five challenges HR shares with the British festival season
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

The trend forcing workers to quit after a holiday - is there anything employers can do?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Quit-cation | The trend forcing workers to quit after a holiday - is there anything employers can do?

Business founder says he only hires 'fit' workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Six-pack or you're fired' | Business founder says he only hires 'fit' workers

Does swearing have a role in the workplace?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Video
  • 1:45

Professional profanity | Does swearing have a role in the workplace?

5 winning factors for thriving employee engagement
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

5 winning factors for thriving employee engagement

Enhancing Employee Engagement: The Interactive Handbook Solution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • View Handbook Example

Enhancing Employee Engagement: The Interactive Handbook Solution

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?