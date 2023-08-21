You might also like

Andrew Fennell, Founder of StandOut CV, advises workers: "As an employee, you should be careful about what you share online about your workplace. Employers can, and do, easily find the information you share which could end in disciplinary action or lead to you getting a negative reference when you move on.
If you are looking to raise a complaint at work about your manager, go to HR, or a more senior member of staff to raise your concerns, this way the business can assess how best to support you both to overcome the issues you may be having.”
As a result, HR should make obvious to staff who they should report to if they have a grievance and what will happen as a result of their complaint.
