Business founder says he only hires 'fit' workers

A salesman and business founder has garnered attention online after demanding all his workforce have six-packs or risk losing their job.

Andy Elliott, a car salesman and sales trainer, says in a video reel on Instagram that he has a “standard” as a business owner and boss, those requirements being that his employees all boast a physically toned physique and six-pack.

“Six-pack or you're fired - that's what I tell my entire team,” the 43-year-old salesman explains to an audience in the video. Elliott goes on to explain that having this body type indicates a sense of routine and discipline but acknowledges that not everyone agrees with his approach, and so he’s only talking to a select few who ‘get it’.

“There are some people in this room that said they would sue their company if they told them they had to have a six-pack. We know you would sue - that conversation is for the ‘one per cent’ - it wasn't for you,” he goes on.

However, the video didn’t attract attention from only this ‘one per cent’ and was met with a variety of critical comments from users.

“Can’t work for me if you’re bald. Grow hair or get out” reads the most ‘liked’ comment on the reel. “Algorithm: please stop showing me angry bald men with strong opinions” says another user. While a third user pokes fun “Is TRT provided by the HR department or...” referring to a testosterone enhancing drug.

Despite this, some users swooped in to defend Elliott’s point of view, saying his ideas align with a good business mentality and discipline. “Everyone is so stuck on the six-pack thing, but the point he's making is have a standard for your business and stick to it. The standard is your preference!” one user wrote.

“Look at all the people who are whinging or attacking him because they don't have any discipline in their lives.” another user defended.

Rise and grind mentality

Although Elliott’s ‘rules’ of employment are clearly discriminatory, and to some nonsensical, the backbone of his philosophy lies firmly in ‘hustle’ culture mentality.

Although this way of thinking and ethos isn’t intrinsically negative – discipline can certainly be a good thing – linking discipline to physical appearance, particularly in a professional environment, has its obvious problems.

Even though Elliott has garnered a group of supporters, with a following of almost 600K on Instagram, research shows that workers, and indeed society, are moving away from this type of thinking. Which might explain this video receiving so much unpopular attention.