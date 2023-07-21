Be the first to comment.

As the Lionesses prepare for the World Cup Final, England are waiting with baited breath not only for goals, but for news of a potential celebratory day off.

But is a day off what staff really want and need - and what else could your company offer people to celebrate that won't impact the rest of their working week and productivity?

It's very easy to say 'oh, let's celebrate with an extra bank holiday!' but for some staff, that's the last thing they'll want.

The discussion arises after the England team - the Lionesses - beat the Australia team (AKA the Matildas) in the semi-final. Now England face Spain on Sunday August 20th.

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer shared his view on X (Twitter) that there should be a bank holiday if the team win saying: "It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup. I’m never complacent about anything…but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home."

It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.



It's an easy win, though, in many ways. We get the cup? Let's have a day off!

Reward is about more than time off for many people. For some, it's about payment, and many, I'm sure, would rather be rewarded with a bonus of some kind for the win - or something that is related to the sport itself, such as vouchers for a free sports lesson.

That might sound odd, but the argument here is that a day off isn't always the best compensation for staff.

Having a planned day off is one thing - you might have certain things you want to do, or people you want to spend it with. You plan in advance with a handover and an out of office, and might even pre-empt the work you need to do before and afterwards in order to make the most of the relaxing time away from work.

By contrast, an unexpected day off can be quite the red herring, leaving people with a larger workload and on the back foot when they do get back into things.

It's also arguable that many will celebrate with drinks on the day off if it were granted, leaving a nation of hungover employees playing catch up the next day.

There are those who simply won't be able to take the day off, too. From nursing staff to shop or factory workers - if a day off is granted, and some people can't take it, an alternative should and could be offered.

And finally, what of the moment (dare I say it) that we might not win? This also speaks to those who aren't driven by medals and first place as a measure of success. For those who don't mind second place, or being runner up, and find that in work there is still much glory in coming a very worthy second.

If we say we'll have a day off because the Lionesses win, are we saying they're not so great if we don't because they lose?

To quote the old adage, it's more about how you play the game - and about how you compensate and value your staff and teams.