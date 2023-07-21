Be the first to comment.

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'World Cup Bank Holiday' | Is a day off what staff really want if England's Lionesses win the Women's World Cup?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Is a day off what staff really want if England's Lionesses win the Women's World Cup?

As the Lionesses prepare for the World Cup Final, England are waiting with baited breath not only for goals, but for news of a potential celebratory day off.

But is a day off what staff really want and need - and what else could your company offer people to celebrate that won't impact the rest of their working week and productivity?

It's very easy to say 'oh, let's celebrate with an extra bank holiday!' but for some staff, that's the last thing they'll want.

Read more from us

Flexibility | Office staff say they should get time off in these scenarios

The discussion arises after the England team - the Lionesses - beat the Australia team (AKA the Matildas) in the semi-final. Now England face Spain on Sunday August 20th.

Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer shared his view on X (Twitter) that there should be a bank holiday if the team win saying: "It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup. I’m never complacent about anything…but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home."

It's an easy win, though, in many ways. We get the cup? Let's have a day off!

Reward is about more than time off for many people. For some, it's about payment, and many, I'm sure, would rather be rewarded with a bonus of some kind for the win - or something that is related to the sport itself, such as vouchers for a free sports lesson.

That might sound odd, but the argument here is that a day off isn't always the best compensation for staff.

Having a planned day off is one thing - you might have certain things you want to do, or people you want to spend it with. You plan in advance with a handover and an out of office, and might even pre-empt the work you need to do before and afterwards in order to make the most of the relaxing time away from work.

Boss demands HR team stay late, work weekends & scrap time off amid 2,300 job cuts
Read more from us

'Period of urgency' | Boss demands HR team stay late, work weekends & scrap time off amid 2,300 job cuts

By contrast, an unexpected day off can be quite the red herring, leaving people with a larger workload and on the back foot when they do get back into things.

It's also arguable that many will celebrate with drinks on the day off if it were granted, leaving a nation of hungover employees playing catch up the next day.

There are those who simply won't be able to take the day off, too. From nursing staff to shop or factory workers - if a day off is granted, and some people can't take it, an alternative should and could be offered.

And finally, what of the moment (dare I say it) that we might not win? This also speaks to those who aren't driven by medals and first place as a measure of success. For those who don't mind second place, or being runner up, and find that in work there is still much glory in coming a very worthy second.

If we say we'll have a day off because the Lionesses win, are we saying they're not so great if we don't because they lose?

To quote the old adage, it's more about how you play the game - and about how you compensate and value your staff and teams.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

Be the first to comment.

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?